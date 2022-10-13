Read full article on original website
Moment terrified North Korean looks at the ground while he is embraced by Kim Jong Un as part of despot's propaganda stunt, after launching series of missiles towards Japan amid regional tensions
A terrified North Korean soldier was pictured looking at the floor while leader Kim Jong Un embraced him in his latest propaganda stunt. The despot was visiting Mangyongdae Revolutionary School in Pyongyang, possibly just days after launching a series of missiles in the direction of Japan, escalating tensions in the region.
Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis
Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous US presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options. - Oil bonds - But previous attempts to distance the United States from Saudi Arabia -- including after mostly Saudi citizens carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks -- have hit a major roadblock: oil.
Russia’s Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Key moments from Xi's address to China's Communist Party Congress
President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan by force if necessary. But Xi on Sunday hailed the end of what he described as the "chaos" in Hong Kong, while condemning "external forces" interfering in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
