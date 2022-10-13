ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, IN

WISH-TV

Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
WESTVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Experts help Indianapolis Housing Agency address cyberattack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it suffered a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data, then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We have been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
WISH-TV

Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show coming to Indianapolis this weekend

It’s an experience like no other! The Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show will be in Greenwood, Indiana from October 14 through October 16. Chelcie Nugent, Nitro Extreme Spokesperson, joined us today. Nitro Extreme brings the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Halloween treats from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsha’s Specialty Desserts joined News 8 Saturday morning to share Halloween treat ideas. Marsha recommends to pre-order your desserts ahead of time. Watch the full interview and enjoy the creative treats that Marsha and her team brought on “Daybreak”. Visit Marsha’s website here....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

