WISH-TV
Final suspect sentenced in murder of pregnant Indianapolis woman in 2015
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final of three men charged with the murder of a pregnant woman in 2015 has now been sentenced. Larry Jo Taylor received an 86-year sentence for the murder of Amanda Blackburn. Blackburn, 28 at the time of her murder, was the wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
WISH-TV
Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
WISH-TV
Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
WISH-TV
Mooresville police bust woman with nearly a half-pound of cocaine
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mooresville police arrested a woman on multiple drug charges after a search of her vehicle turned up various drugs, including almost a half-pound of cocaine. Laura Solgot, 47, of Mooresville, faces charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WISH-TV
Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 man dies after shooting on Indy’s West side Sunday morning, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting near North High School Road on the city’s West side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6300 block of West 34th Street on report of a...
WISH-TV
Man found dead in ditch with gunshot wounds on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found in a ditch with gunshot wounds on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on the 2100 block of...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
WISH-TV
Person detained after fiery crash at gas station on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car on Friday night crashed into a gas station and caught fire, and Indianapolis police say at least one person was taken into custody after the blaze. Authorities had not said by 11 p.m. Friday whether anyone was hurt. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
1 person fatally shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed a person on the east side of Indy Saturday night. At 8:24 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person shot on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
Experts help Indianapolis Housing Agency address cyberattack
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Housing Agency said it suffered a ransomware attack last week. Ransomware attacks occur when hackers gain access to a computer system, steal the data, then demand payment in exchange for returning the data. The agency issued a statement about the attacks. “We have been...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
WISH-TV
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
WISH-TV
Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show coming to Indianapolis this weekend
It’s an experience like no other! The Nitro Extreme Stunt Motor Show will be in Greenwood, Indiana from October 14 through October 16. Chelcie Nugent, Nitro Extreme Spokesperson, joined us today. Nitro Extreme brings the production of big-budget movie stunts to this area by featuring automobile tricks such as...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
WISH-TV
Halloween treats from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsha’s Specialty Desserts joined News 8 Saturday morning to share Halloween treat ideas. Marsha recommends to pre-order your desserts ahead of time. Watch the full interview and enjoy the creative treats that Marsha and her team brought on “Daybreak”. Visit Marsha’s website here....
WISH-TV
Dottie Couture customers ‘scammed’; retailer closes after gift card sale
(WISH) — Customers of Dottie Couture Boutique in Indianapolis and Fishers are upset with the women’s clothing store’s decision to close on short notice, less than a month after a buy-one, get-one-free gift-card sale. On Tuesday, store owner Brooke Magdzinski announced the store would permanently close on...
WISH-TV
Managing political season stress tips from Indiana University Health clinical psychologist
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss ways to manage political season stress. Henderson is an Indiana University Health clinical psychologist. She shares tips on how to lower stress throughout the politcal season. Learn more by watching the video above.
