Julia’s easy and elegant French hamburger. (No buns here!) You are probably thinking, where’s the bun? But there is no bun here. These are hamburgers, more or less, but they’re so much more. First of all, they’re ridiculously flavorful — a savory seasoned patty of beef with a crisp crust and a buttery, beefy sauce to go with it. Second of all, they’re easy. And economical. They’re beef patties in the French style (sans bun) brought to you by Julia Child and they’re a brilliant way to use ground beef that feels a little more elevated than your basic burger.

5 DAYS AGO