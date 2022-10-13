Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
intheknow.com
More than 53,000 shoppers rave about this cup that keeps your drink cold for hours: ‘Holds ice longer than a Yeti’
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If the mere thought of a lukewarm drink...
12tomatoes.com
Julia Child’s Ground Beef Patties (Bifteck Haché A La Lyonnaise)
Julia’s easy and elegant French hamburger. (No buns here!) You are probably thinking, where’s the bun? But there is no bun here. These are hamburgers, more or less, but they’re so much more. First of all, they’re ridiculously flavorful — a savory seasoned patty of beef with a crisp crust and a buttery, beefy sauce to go with it. Second of all, they’re easy. And economical. They’re beef patties in the French style (sans bun) brought to you by Julia Child and they’re a brilliant way to use ground beef that feels a little more elevated than your basic burger.
Agriculture Online
4 slow-cooker sandwiches for busy days
Slow cookers are the heroes of busy days. Pop the ingredients for these hot sandwiches in, and go about your day. If your family is eating at home, the sandwiches will be ready to assemble when you are. Take them to the field by putting the hot meat mixtures in an insulated container and pack the bread and cheese separately.
What are the healthiest cooking oils?
What are the healthiest cooking oils? It’s a question you may have found yourself asking if you like to add a splash or two of liquid gold into the pan when cooking meats and vegetables. But not all oils are created equal, and with dozens of bottles and jars lining the grocery store shelves, trying to decide on which cooking oil to buy can feel more than a little overwhelming.
therecipecritic.com
10-Minute Pesto Pasta
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. 10-minute pesto pasta is made with fresh basil, parmesan, pine nuts, and olive oil. It brings incredible flavor to your pasta dish and is ready in no time at all!
Allrecipes.com
Homemade Smash Burgers
Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Set a cast iron flat-top griddle or large cast iron skillet onto the grill and preheat until smoking. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and toast on the flat-top until lightly browned. Set aside. Form meat...
House Plants with Air Purifying Qualities
There is nothing more beautiful in this planet than mother nature. Therefore when it comes to decorating a house or lifting a dull corner anywhere in a home, plants are the best option. Not only are they natural and look beautiful but they can also bring health benefits to our homes by purifying the air. Here is a selection of plants with air-purifying abilities.
Double dipped fried chicken
So, every now and again, you might want to splurge and have some southern fried buttermilk chicken, as I did today. I admit deep frying food is one thing that I normally don't do, but every year, around this time, I get a hankering for a piece of fried chicken. Perhaps it's because of the changing weather. Who knows?
The Daily South
Roasted Butternut Squash
When the air starts turning crisp, and the tables at the farmers' markets stack high with a cornucopia of rotund pumpkins and hourglass-shaped butternut squash, you know fall has arrived. Butternut squash figures heavily in my fall and winter cooking rotation. From soups to gratins to bread puddings to breakfast...
reviewed.com
This air fryer-multicooker hybrid is definitely worth the investment
Big and boxy with a matte battleship-gray finish and stainless-steel accents, the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer (available at Amazon for $199.99) seems like a piece of equipment you’d see in a commercial kitchen. It isn’t pretty and won’t dress up your countertop, but it’s solid, well made, and looks like a serious appliance. It’s also multipurpose, serving as an air fryer and multicooker in one. While it’s similar to the Ninja Foodi, the Speedi lacks the pressure cooker function, but has excellent air fryer capability (among the best we've tested) and makes multi-component meals just as well.
