Spokane, WA

Former Spokane Police officer given 14 years to life for raping women on duty

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. – A former Spokane Police officer who raped women while on duty has been sentenced to 14 years to life.

A jury convicted Nathan Nash of second- and third-degree rape in August. He was found not guilty on one count of second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

Nash was first charged in 2019 when a woman came forward alleging he raped her while investigating her case. She reported being assaulted by her boyfriend and Nash was one of the responding officers.

She claimed Nash came back another time to “follow up” on her case and that is when the alleged rape happened.

Court records show the victim contacted Nash to show him photos of bruises and hospital records as evidence. Nash then returned to her home, where he examined her in her bedroom.

It was during this time that Nash raped her.

Nash was also charged in a case very similar to the first. In early August 2021, a woman told police about an experience similar to the first report.

This woman called 911 to report her neighbor had assaulted her and Nash was one of the responding officers. She also said Nash returned to her home to conduct a follow-up and raped her.

