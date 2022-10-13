ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy said they're 'so embarrassed' their love of negroni sbagliato cocktails has become a meme

By Rebecca Cohen,Kim Renfro
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Emma D'Arcy.

Hollie Adams/AFP via Getty Images

  • Emma D'Arcy said they're "so embarrassed" about the negroni sbagliato meme.
  • They added that "in those interviews... I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia [Cooke] laugh."
  • The interview has gone viral on TikTok, with over 26,000 videos using the sound posted by HBO Max.

"House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy told the New York Times they're "so embarrassed" that their gushing praise for the negroni sbagliato cocktail turned into a viral meme.

"I feel so embarrassed," they said, speaking to the Times. "Because in those interviews, when we've been at it for six hours, I'm honestly only trying to make Olivia [Cooke] laugh."

A clip of D'Arcy and Cooke interviewing each other in an HBO Max promotional video for the hit "Game of Thrones" prequel series went viral after D'Arcy answered the innocent question: "What's your drink of choice?"

"A negroni," they responded, prompting Cooke to add "I was gonna say the same thing."

D'Arcy cuts her off: "Sbagliato," they said.

"With prosecco in it," they added as Cooke "oohed" and said "stunning!"

The interview has since gone viral on TikTok, with over 26,000 videos using the sound posted by HBO Max. HBO's original video also has 14.4 million views .

D'Arcy told the Times that they considered telling their mom that they've become a meme, "but I'd have to explain what a meme is, and I've decided it's too much effort."

The negroni spagliato is a version of the negroni — a gin cocktail using campari and sweet vermouth — which swaps prosecco for the liquor. Insider culture reporter Mara Leighton tried making the cocktail at home and said buying the ingredients for a total of $75 was worth it to produce "a light, summery iteration of a negroni — a relative to the Aperol spritz."

The adult version of Rhaenyra is played by Emma D'Arcy, who was born in 1992.

HBO and Getty Images

In "House of the Dragon," D'Arcy plays the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, the childhood friend of Queen Alicent (played by Cooke). The show has spanned more than two decades so far, with D'Arcy's version of the character taking over in episode six when the show jumps ahead in time.

For more on "House of the Dragon," you can see what the whole cast looks like in real life compared to their characters here , and a breakdown of the various Targaryen and Velaryon children here.

New episodes of " House of the Dragon " air Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

