Reno airport approves $500 million plan for 2 new concourses, kicks off lobby expansion

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is on track to receive a major transformation as the airport board approved a half-billion-dollar plan to build two new concourses.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority board of trustees voted unanimously to approve the $500 million plan on Thursday morning prior to a groundbreaking event for its ticket lobby expansion project.

“The gateway to Reno-Tahoe is being re-imagined and rebuilt for the next century,” said Board Chairman Adam Kramer. “We are making the first and last impression on travelers better than it’s ever been before.”

The new concourses are part of the MoreRNO project, which was officially announced by the airport earlier this year. MoreRNO is a multi-phase initiative that involves various infrastructure at the airport, such as new road work, a remodeled lobby and a new consolidated rental car facility.

Passengers flying to and from Reno-Tahoe International Airport should expect major disruptions from the new projects. Although the concourse work will take some time to start as the airport secures funding for the project, the airport — which held a groundbreaking Thursday morning to commemorate what it described as the “largest announcement in airport history” — is already kicking off the ticketing hall expansion, as well as work on its inner road lanes.

The initial construction work to expand the ticketing hall will impact passenger drop-offs as well as access to the facility, the airport warned. The airport is in the midst of what Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority CEO Daren Griffin described as “an aggressive communications and signage plan” to inform passengers and businesses about the construction work.

“None of that is going to make it more pleasant, it just makes sure people know what is happening,” Griffin said.

'Vastly undersized': Reno airport to expand, upgrade aging infrastructure

The three inner lanes of the airport, for example, are already closed to traffic, limiting passenger drop-offs and pick-ups to the three outer lanes. The outer lane located south of the overpass will serve as the drop-off point for passengers while the lanes north of the overpass just outside of the baggage claim area will be for picking up passengers.

Access to the ticketing hall will also be consolidated to two entry points. The south entrance will be located at the southernmost point of the airport of the ticketing hall building while the north entrance can be found just underneath the overpass.

The ticketing hall construction will take about a year.

“It’s a $32 million project,” Griffin said. “We should be done by the end of 2023.”

Why is Reno-Tahoe International Airport redesigning its ticketing hall?

The ticketing hall and road improvement is the first part of the major MoreRNO airport expansion that was announced in April. The expansion will be the largest construction project ever undertaken by the airport.

“It’s not a billion dollars but it’s getting pretty close,” Griffin said. “It’s a generational investment in airport infrastructure all designed to meet the growing need of Northern Nevada.”

The airport is moving ahead with the ticketing lobby and loop road construction first, which Griffin described as long overdue. The airport infrastructure is already “a little bit behind” in keeping up with the growth trajectory of the region, he said.

Griffin pointed to the congestion that occurs at the ticketing lobby during busy periods as exhibit A for the need to expand.

“Typically, if you’re in there and you’re dropping a bag and there’s an airline queue it just cuts off the building,” Griffin said. “You can’t get through and you literally have to go outside and walk around to come back around to the checkpoint and that is not an efficient ticketing hall.”

To enlarge the ticketing hall, the airport will use the extra space from its 30-foot curb to push the lobby forward. The ceilings will also be raised to further give the ticketing hall a more open and modern feel.

The added space will allow the airport to add more ticketing kiosks — something the airlines have been requesting but the airport has been unable to add due to space restrictions. Self-serve kiosks allow airlines to reduce overhead costs by requiring less staff. The self-serve kiosks will also help reduce the lines to ticketing agents.

“Less and less people actually need to go (to an airline counter) and do something with a ticket,” Griffin said. “You’re dropping a bag, you’re printing a bag tag, you’re tagging your own bag tag and you take it to a drop-off point.”

The airport will also change ticketing lobby entrance windows as part of the redesign. The change, which has been requested by airport customers, should help reduce accidents, according to Griffin.

“People say they walk into the windows — we see people walk into windows,” Griffin said.

“The windows and doors should look different from each other. We will make it more apparent.”

The loop road improvements, meanwhile, are also being driven by necessity, Griffin added.

“We’re going to replace all that concrete because it has failed,” Griffin said. “It’s coming apart.”

Reno-Tahoe International Airport CONRAC and Ground Transportation Center

In addition to the ticketing lobby and loop road improvements, the airport authority is planning to start work on a new consolidated rental car facility (CONRAC) and ground transportation center.

The project, which will be funded through a public-private partnership, is expected to cost about $200 million. Construction is expected to start in July 2023 and wrap up by December 2025.

The rental car and ground transportation center will allow the airport to address a couple of problems, according to Griffin. One is public parking, which will get a boost of 700 extra spaces once rental cars are moved to the new consolidated facility.

“Right now, (rental cars are) all in our existing parking garage,” Griffin said. “We need that space back for public parking … and our rental car partners need three times the space that they have today.”

“This is an incredibly strong rental market and the biggest constraint to people getting cars is our infrastructure right now,” Griffin added.

The consolidated rental car facility and ground transportation center will have a four-story garage structure. In addition to accommodating rental cars, the center will also serve as the location for taxis as well as ridesharing services such as Uber and Lyft. The structure will be about a 600-foot walk from baggage claim, according to Griffin.

The garage will not have heating and air conditioning, which the airport deemed as extremely costly and unnecessary. But it will still provide protection from the elements as a covered structure.

It will also adopt the new approach by rental car companies that ditches traditional counters for picking up cars. Just like airlines are relying more on kiosks to help reduce staffing and costs, rental car companies are also relying more heavily on customers using to use apps and smartphones for service.

“It will not have the traditional kind of ticketing area or rental car lobby where all the brands are lined up and you have a counter,” Griffin said. “You will be wayfinded to whatever level your brand is on.”

“They’re moving away from that kind of expensive overhead where you go and get in another line so somebody can try and sell you gas or a car seat or things you don’t want to buy,” Griffin added.

The airport is also working with NV Energy in order to make the consolidated rental car garage “as close to net zero as it gets.” This means adding solar panels at the top of the facility as well as storage for keeping any excess energy that is collected. Doing so would allow the airport to be more self-sufficient during peak power times when more residents and businesses are drawing power from the local energy grid.

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority is also planning for its CONRAC garage to be the first in the country to accommodate a 100% electric rental car fleet. This includes having each car stall wired for different levels of charging.

Although EV adoption still is not at the level to require such an amenity, it’s better to incorporate such things into the design now rather than add them after the structure is already built, the airport CEO said.

“If you don’t build it with that in mind, then you’re trying to (come back later and) add conduit, add power to a concrete structure, which is expensive and difficult to do,” Griffin said.

The airport also wants to future-proof the CONRAC garage now to accommodate self-driving cars.

Reactions from rental car companies have been mixed so far but Griffin remains bullish about the advanced features being planned for the new structure.

“The rental cars have different appetites for this,” Griffin said.

“Some are leaning in, some are more a wait and see approach. But you only get one shot to really get it right.”

Reno airport concourse dilemma: Fix the old or build new?

While the ticketing lobby and new ground transportation facility are major pieces in the Reno airport’s expansion plans, the heaviest lift for the MoreRNO project involves the concourses.

At the top of the list is a key question that the airport initially wrested with: Should the existing facilities be remodeled or should the airport build new concourses and terminals altogether?

The first solution is cheaper but only buys 20 extra years and is subject to potentially unforeseen challenges arising from old infrastructure. The second solution positions the airport better for the future but costs a lot more.

Regardless of which is the better option, the airport is certain about one thing: The concourses just can’t stay the way they are now. The airport authority projects a 40% increase in passenger counts in the next 40 years, reaching 7.3 million in 2046.

Griffin noted how the concourses were built back in 1980 using the 1976 uniform building code.

“They are 42 years old and aging out,” Griffin said. “It’s infrastructure that is slowly dying as infrastructure does.”

One of the challenges with dealing with old infrastructure is adding amenities that did not exist when the concourses were first built but customers now expect as normal.

Customers these days, for example, expect charging ports for their electronic devices to be commonplace where they sit, Griffin said. The Reno airport’s concourses, however, do not have the electrical backbone in place to do that, he added.

Customers who have flown from more modern airports also prefer to have a wide range of restaurant and shop choices closer to their terminals.

Prior to today's board vote, one group of customers — the airlines — have already indicated their preference.

“The airlines are in support of a new build,” Griffin said.

Such support is crucial and also no easy feat, according to Griffin. A new build means higher costs, which also means more borrowing by the airport and higher rents for the airlines in order to pay for those costs.

The airlines, however, also see the growth of the Northern Nevada market, which means more potential opportunities from a new build if the number of gates is increased. Prior to going out of business, for example, aha! Airlines told the Reno Gazette Journal that Reno Tahoe International Airport needed more gates. A new concourse also means the airport can more easily accommodate larger planes such as the Boeing 737-MAX.

Griffin confirmed that going the new build route will bump up the number of gates from 23 to 28. The number of gates will be reduced by about one-third at any given moment during the seven-year construction period, but Griffin said the number of flights wouldn't be reduced, nor will the airport's operating hours be expanded. Instead, airlines and passengers can expect tighter turnarounds at the gates.

"It puts pressure on the airlines," Griffin told the RGJ, "but airports do this all over the place."

The added square footage also means more flexibility with amenities such as shops and restaurants. Conveniences such as charging ports and stations can also be implemented more easily.

The cost of a new build, however, remains a big challenge — about half a billion dollars for the new concourses. Even the airline companies that support the project are expected to balk if costs go much higher.

“I avoid the ‘b-word’ (for a billion dollars) because it gets the airlines’ blood pressure high,” Griffin said.

“We have to be able to show them that we can compete with other airports and that we just didn’t become the most expensive airport in America for them.”

Sources of money that the airport is looking at include a mix of federal, state and private funding such as public-private partnerships and grants. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide much of the funding, Griffin said, and the $4.50 passenger facility surcharge will be fully dedicated to the project as well. In addition, Griffin said the airport will borrow several hundred million to complete the rebuild.

Finishing the project also will likely take the rest of the decade.

Despite the high cost, doing something now is a lot better than doing nothing, and waiting according to Griffin.

“If we don’t do it now, we’ll be here in 2030 talking about what do we have to do to improve our facilities,” Griffin said. “It won’t get cheaper and it won’t get easier.”

