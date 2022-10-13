Read full article on original website
yonkerstimes.com
Gov. Hochul Announces Construction Has Begun on $44 Million Housing Development for Seniors in Yonkers
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that construction has begun on a $44 million development that will create 60 energy efficient and affordable homes for seniors in South Yonkers. Known as La Mora Senior Apartments, the development replaces a blighted property with a sustainable building with modern features. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held October 12.
ryerecord.com
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
NY1
New BJ's Club On Route 119 In Greenburgh Sets Opening Date
cohaitungchi.com
New York YIMBY
yonkerstimes.com
