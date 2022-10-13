ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Gov. Hochul Announces Construction Has Begun on $44 Million Housing Development for Seniors in Yonkers

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that construction has begun on a $44 million development that will create 60 energy efficient and affordable homes for seniors in South Yonkers. Known as La Mora Senior Apartments, the development replaces a blighted property with a sustainable building with modern features. A groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held October 12.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester County Man Wins $3M Lottery Prize

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $3 million scratch-off prize.Thomas Lombardo, of Mamaroneck, won a top prize from the X Series: 50X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.Lombardo received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $1,640,520 after required with…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Westchester County, NY
Bronxville, NY
Westchester County, NY
ryerecord.com

A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore

It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
RYE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Flu Explosion Triggers Public Health Advisory in Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is being warned to take action now before the cold weather makes things worse. Hudson Valley officials have announced that this year's flu season is already 500 times worse than last year, and we're only getting started. Last year 22,000 Americans died from the flu. If the past few weeks are any indication, that number could wind up being significantly higher this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Orange County, NY Food Pantry Needs Your Help Now

Any little bit would be help. Times are really hard and everyone is doing the best they can to get by. Many people feel embarrassed or ashamed if they have to ask for help, but nobody should ever feel that way. The Hudson Valley has so many great resources for everyone and help is available to those who need it. However, one location is asking for the public's help so they can continue to help others in the community.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Incredibly Beautiful Dutchess County Buildings

There is no shortage of beautiful houses and buildings in Dutchess County. There are all of those mansions up and down the Hudson like the Roosevelt Estate, the Vanderbilt Estate, Mills Mansion and Olana just to name a few. And no doubt those are exquisite structures. But those are actual sites where you go specifically to get a tour of the building and the grounds. That’s not what I’m talking about in this case. I’m talking about beautiful buildings that we see on a daily basis, and use often.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
cohaitungchi.com

The 10 Best Hiking Trails on The Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley has tons of amazing scenery and hiking trails to explore and as a New York City resident, I am ashamed to admit that it’s taken me over 20 years to do just that. You are reading: Best hikes hudson valley | The 10 Best Hiking Trails...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Cop Shot in Bristol, Ct. False Alarm-Trap from Westchester

Alec Lurato, 2014 Graduate of Yorktown High School. All of us in Westchester are praying for Police Officer Alec Lurato, a member of the Bristol, Connecticut police department who was caught in a shootout that killed two officials and injured Lurato. Lurato, 26, is a 2014 gradutated from Yorktown High...
BRISTOL, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY

