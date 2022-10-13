INGLEWOOD, CA - Steve Wilks' first game as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers didn't go as planned as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 24-10 on Sunday. Earlier in the week, Wilks mentioned that running the football would be the identity of this team moving forward. It makes sense, right? On the opening drive, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo put an emphasis on getting the ball into the hands of Christian McCaffrey as he rushed for 27 yards on four carries and totaled 31 yards on three receptions. Rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu put the Panthers behind the chains with an illegal block to the back, but they were still able to come away with the first points of the game on a 42-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

