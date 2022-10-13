ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#Library Science#Dna Database#Soule Branch Library
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Bad luck or good luck? Who knows?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We often look at our negative circumstances in life and believe certain events are the final. Illness, loss of employment, a bad review, or a broken relationship can make us view life as bleak. However, what if God is at work in the seemingly unfortunate events in life?
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Back to the Future. CNY is poised to return to a familiar role as a hub of leading-edge American manufacturing

It has been nearly two weeks since the wave of shock and elation swept over Central New York in the wake of Micron Technology’s staggering and historic announcement. Spurred in large party by the federal CHIPS and Science act, the Idaho based technology company is set to make a transformational investment of a reported $100 billion in the region over the next 20-plus years, centered around the construction of a new Megafab facility in Clay, which, when completed, will be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Strike at Sysco food distribution hub in Syracuse has been settled

A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday. With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy