Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Spirit Lake Man’s Murder Trial Moved To Storm Lake
Spirit Lake, Iowa — A change of venue has been granted in the case of a Spirit Lake man who is accused of the shooting death of his former girlfriend outside a Milford business in February of this year. District Judge Carl Petersen has approved a change-of-venue motion in...
Sioux Center Man Taken To Hospital After Accident In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Sioux Center man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the edge of Rock Valley on Thursday, October 13, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 3:20 p.m., 59-year-old Ivan Sandbulte of Sioux Center was driving a 2002 Wabash semi southbound on 28th Avenue in Rock Valley. They tell us that 67-year-old Bruce Kooima of Sioux Center was westbound on Highway 18 in a 2000 Peterbilt semi.
Sioux County field fire contained
HULL, IA (KELO) -- Crews in Northwest Iowa have contained a field fire.
27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern Minnesota
A driver was killed in Pipestone County Thursday morning after being in a collision with a semi truck. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Camry was being driven on Highway 30 in Burke Township just before 7 a.m., when it crossed the center line and crashed into the semi near 150th Avenue.
Hull Fire Department Responds To Three Calls In Two Days
Hull, Iowa — Three fire calls in two days. That’s what the Hull Fire Department was treated to this week. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, on Wednesday, they responded to the call of a vehicle on fire near a shop. He says it was in the 3500 mile of 260th Street, just into Lyon County, about six miles northeast of Hull. He says while they did find the older car fully engulfed in flame, it was far enough from the shop that it wasn’t in danger. He says firefighters extinguished the flames and were back on their way in about a half hour.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out...
Fire In Locomotive Near Sibley Causes Hours-Long Highway 9 Blockage
Sibley, Iowa– A state highway was blocked for three to four hours after a reported fire in a locomotive on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, near Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 7:20 p.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a locomotive fire just north of Highway 9 and Old Highway 60, two miles north of Sibley.
Four Fire Departments, Farmers Extinguish Field Fire Near Hospers
Hospers, Iowa– Four fire departments extinguished a field fire on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, near Hospers. According to Hospers Fire Chief Jason Overmole, at about 1:45 p.m., the Hospers Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near Kennedy Avenue and 400th Street, five miles west of Hospers or a mile west of Newkirk.
Ten To Fifteen Acres Of Standing Corn Destroyed In Fire Near Granville
Granville, Iowa– Some standing corn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, October 13, 2022, near Granville. According to Granville Fire Chief Karl Kellen, at about 5:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 490th Street and Log Avenue, three and a half miles southwest of Granville.
Lots Of Relatively Fresh Faces On Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon, Iowa — After a string of retirements, most of the officers on the Sheldon Police Department are new to the department. Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch tells us about it. He says the officers have varying levels of experience. Chief Burtch goes through the roster for us. He...
SFPD Officer hospitalized after being struck by vehicle while responding to call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls Police officer has been hospitalized after being struck by a car driven by a woman the officer was investigating. The incident began when police were called to the area of 10th and Kiwanis at around 4:30 P.M. on Thursday for a report of a woman trying to sell stolen property.
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
DECEASED MOUNTAIN LAKE MAN FOUND IN DITCH
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Mountain Lake man. Authorities were called just after 9 Tuesday morning to the report of a man in a ditch near Wilder. Jackson and Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Windom police and ambulance all responded to the scene and found the body of 44-year-old Bradley Junker of Mountain Lake. A cause of death is under investigation but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
Tractor Fire Claims Life of Osceola County Farmer
Ocheyden, IA (KICD) — The body of an Osceola County farmer was found at the scene of a fire Wednesday moring. The Ocheyden fire department was dispatched 3 miles North of town around 10:30 on the report of a tractor and grain wagon on fire. The body of 62...
Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parole absconder almost hit officers with his car before leading a high-speed chase through the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers followed a man they knew was a parole absconder. The suspect parked in western Sioux Falls around 12:40 p.m., and the officers drove their marked parked car in front of the suspect, who had reversed into the spot, so the two cars were head to head.
Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm
ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
Granville Area Farmer Must Pay $10,000 After Manure Discharge
Granville, Iowa — A Granville area dairy farm needs to pay $10,000 after a manure release to an area creek. According to an administrative consent order from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Nate Zuiderveen will have to pay the penalty in regard to a manure release from his dairy, Black Soil Dairy in rural Granville.
