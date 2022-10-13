Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Change Windows 11’s Boot Animation
There was much speculation Microsoft would release a Windows 10X build, which had a progressive ring boot animation. That animation is an alternative to the dotted ring you see during Windows 11’s boot sequence. However, the big M has scrapped 10X. Nevertheless, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has retained some...
makeuseof.com
A Quick Guide to Windows 11 22H2's Phishing Protection Tool
Big feature updates for Windows 11 usually contain some kind of additional protection, and Windows 11 22H2 is no different. You'll find Enhanced Phishing Protection tucked away in the Windows Security app, among several other enhancements. So, let's explore what Windows 11's Enhanced Phishing Protection is and how you can...
makeuseof.com
Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes
Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Timer Apps for Windows
Timer apps are great for tracking how much time you spend on a particular task or blocking out time as you get through your to-do list. This helps you avoid distractions that can lead you off course and allows you to focus on the job at hand. Moreover, you can hold yourself accountable if you spend more time on a particular task than you should.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Add and Use the Google Tasks Widget on Android
Most widgets are extensions of apps for your Android home screen that either provide helpful information at a glance or offer an easy way to open an app to a specific section. On Android, Google Tasks manages to build on these basic functions. You can use almost all the features that the app provides directly on the widget. Keep reading to find out why using the Tasks widget is more helpful than you’d think.
makeuseof.com
Why Is My Facebook Account Disabled? 6 Possible Causes
If you are a fan of Facebook, the world of social media is at your convenience. It is quite fascinating until you open the Facebook app one day and see your account is disabled. This doesn't happen every day. Unless you committed something wrong or violated Facebook's terms and conditions,...
makeuseof.com
Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14: Which Offers More Value for Your Money?
The Google Pixel 7 comes to market as an iterative upgrade to the Pixel 6, bringing subtle design improvements and internals that claim greater efficiency. If you're buying a new mid-range phone, the Pixel offers a lot of bang for the buck at $599. At the same time, if you aren't loyal to Android, Apple's iPhone 14 is also comparable, primarily due to its non-pro branding.
makeuseof.com
Flipboard vs Google News: Which Mobile News App Is Better?
Sometimes it seems like there are only negative stories in the news, but those are often just the biggest stories. If you want to stay up to date with everything that’s happening in the world, as well as on topics that interest you, a mobile news app is the best way.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Language for Individual Apps on Android
Android 13 is a mere incremental update, only polishing what's been available on previous versions of Android. However, it does come with some handy features tucked away that are truly useful. One is the ability to change the language for individual apps on your device. We'll show you how. How...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow
Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
makeuseof.com
How to Connect Your Spotify Account With Discord
Have you ever wondered why your Discord friends have that "Listening to Spotify" section on their profile while you don't? Perhaps you want to listen to a song with your friends but don't know how to connect your Spotify account with Discord. Whatever the reason is, integrating Spotify with Discord...
makeuseof.com
How to Get a Better Look at Someone's Discord Profile Picture
Discord generally doesn't let you view other users' profile pictures in high resolution. But that doesn't mean you can't have a clear look at the bigger and better version of someone's display picture. Maybe you want to see someone's profile picture for identification purposes. Or perhaps, you came across an...
makeuseof.com
A Basic Guide to Manipulating the File System in Node.js
One of the built-in features of Node.js is the manipulation of the operating system's file system using the fs module. This Node.js module contains many useful functions for working with files and directories. Files are simply referred to as persisted objects or chunks of data that are typically stored on...
makeuseof.com
The Essential Windows 11 Security Checklist to Keep Your Computer Safe
Although Windows 11 does a good job at keeping your device secure by default, there are extra steps you can take to ensure it remains protected. From setting a strong password to scheduling Windows updates, these measures can help to prevent dangerous or malicious software from ruining your system. Whether...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix a Sticky Laptop Key
Many of us use our computers daily, sometimes all day long. So, it's natural for dust, dirt, and grime to get into the small spaces of our devices, including the keyboard. Lodged debris can often lead to a sticky laptop key, making typing much more challenging. So, how can you fix a sticky laptop key safely?
makeuseof.com
The Best Windows Sandbox Alternatives for Windows 11 Home
Windows Sandbox lets you run and test software applications in isolation without affecting your host machine. It is an optional feature available in the Pro, and Enterprise editions of the Windows 10 and 11 operating systems. Unfortunately, if you are on Windows 11 Home, your only options are using alternatives....
makeuseof.com
Is Your Android Phone Showing the Wrong Time? Here's How to Fix It
The automatic time and date setting is a convenient feature on Android. You don’t have to worry about adjusting the time even when you get a brand-new phone. However, you may sometimes notice your phone's clock being off by a few minutes or up to a full hour in extreme cases.
makeuseof.com
Is the Task Host Window Preventing Windows From Shutting Down? Here's How to Fix It
Are you having trouble shutting down your Windows device because the Task Host window appears? It might also say "Task Host is stopping background tasks," which means you have to either wait for it to finish or close it manually. What causes this error?. In this article, we will explain...
makeuseof.com
What Is Safe Mode on the PS5? How to Use It
Having technical issues with your PS5 can be a stressful experience, but there are some things you can try before rushing to the store to get it fixed. In some cases, using Safe Mode could fix your PS5's problems. Safe Mode allows you to update your PS5 offline, restart your console, and even hard reset your PS5 if necessary.
makeuseof.com
Windows 11 22H2 Brings New Changes to the Group Policy Editor
Windows 11 feature update 22H2 was released on the 20th of September, 2022. As with any significant Windows version updates, it introduced changes to the Local Group Policy Editor, enabling everybody from admins, power users, or anyone interested to customize the "Windows Experience." Let's look at some interesting new policies...
