Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Dance studio adds safety precautions after armed carjacking in parking lot
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton police are looking for two people after an armed carjacking Wednesday night at a dance studio. Studio 45 is now adding additional safety precautions around the building with plans to move forward. The carjacking happened in Studio 45′s parking lot. WDBJ7 spoke with the dance...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell County investigators looking for two people after car stolen, set on fire
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people in connection with a burglary. car theft and fire. Between 12:44 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. October 18, the utility room of Five Flags Car Wash on Lusardi Drive in Brookneal was broken into by two people, seen in the attached video, according to investigators. The thieves were driving a red 2008 Lincoln NKX that had been stolen during a burglary from the Hurt area of Pittsylvania County.
WDBJ7.com
Ten people arrested during Alleghany County drug operation and seizure
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten people were arrested Thursday and drug-related items were seized in Alleghany County as part of what the sheriff’s office calls “Operation Candy Man.”. The operation was conducted October 20 by the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge...
WDBJ7.com
220 in Franklin County cleared after crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A crash along US-220S in Franklin Co. closed the right lane Friday afternoon, according to VDOT. Delays are at one and a half miles long. The crash was near Redbud Hill Rd; Rt. 956E/W (Franklin County).
WDBJ7.com
Virginia invests $5M to fight violent crime in cities like Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Operation Ceasefire is an initiative from Attorney General Jason Miyares to combat violent crimes across Virginia. Roanoke, no stranger to shootings, is one of the cities taking part. Roanoke City Police Chief Samuel Roman is appreciative of the new funding and says it will help law enforcement be more successful.
WDBJ7.com
One hospitalized, dog found dead after NE Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with injuries sustained in a house fire in NE Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say the fire occurred in the 100 block of Lee Ave NE. Four people have been displaced and one dog died as...
WDBJ7.com
North Carolina man arrested for killing of Bedford County woman
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the death of Katlyn Montgomery, daughter of Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office secretary Crystal (Dede) Sale:. “It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragedy that has reached the family of the Lynchburg Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Remains found of woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018
WESTFIELD, NC (WDBJ) - Remains found in North Carolina are confirmed to be those of a woman reported missing from Patrick County in 2018. Sarah Ashley Hill’s body was found October 17 when the Surry County (NC) Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 1791 Asbury Road in Westfield, North Carolina. The search was conducted to obtain information, evidence and any other leads related to the missing person investigation of Hill, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.
WDBJ7.com
Fatal Martinsville fire deemed accidental
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire that killed one person in Martinsville October 14 has been deemed accidental, according to the Fire Marshal division of Martinsville Fire & EMS. The name of the victim has not been released. Burn patterns and other evidence indicate the house fire on Forest Street...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
WDBJ7.com
‘Meet the Bus’ event hosted by Durham School Services to hire more bus drivers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School bus driver shortages have been affecting Durham School Services and causing students to be late to class. Now, the organization is trying to find a solution. They will be hosting a community event “Meet the bus” Saturday, October 21st. “We understand the frustration...
WDBJ7.com
School bus evacuated after candy wrapper fire on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt after a small fire led to the evacuation of a school bus in Roanoke Thursday afternoon. The fire was started by students from James Madison Middle School, who ignited cologne, which caught a candy wrapper on fire, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.
WDBJ7.com
Road back open after fatal crash on VA 122 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fatal crash led VA 122/Booker T. Washington Highway to be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon in the area of Flint Hill Road/Route 644, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police say the crash was reported to be a head-on collision. Troopers are still investigating.
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg anticipating spring 2023 opening for Christiansburg Huckleberry Park
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Next spring, Christiansburg’s newest park will be filled with people of all ages. “It’s been a long time coming,” Christiansburg’s Director of Parks and Recreation Brad Epperley said. “We purchased the property 2014-2015 and it’s 2022 now and we’re seeing it come to fruition, so it has been a wonderful thing.”
WDBJ7.com
Cold weather safety tips and reminders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With cold conditions arriving early, staying warm is likely at the top of your mind. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue has a few tips and reminders to help families stay safe and warm, as temperatures continue to drop. Officials say the first reminder is to layer...
WDBJ7.com
George’s Flowers passes out 5,000 bouquets of flowers across Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - George’s Flowers passed out 5,000 bouquets of flowers to brighten the day Wednesday across the Roanoke Valley. “They can turn a really, really bad day into a great day,” founder George Clements said. People walking through Roanoke’s City Market got two bouquets of flowers...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg shelter seeking public’s help to adopt animals
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter is hosting a “walk through the trails” for folks and their furry friends. The nonprofit hopes this event will help find forever homes for their shelter animals due to high numbers they have right now. “The shelter does...
WDBJ7.com
Safety was at the top of mind for worried parents, students and district leaders after Lord Botetourt lockdown
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Controlled dismissal took place at Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville Friday afternoon after a lockdown caused by what Botetourt County Public Schools said was a “social media threat.”. Friday Morning, Tashka Jackson told her daughter ‘I love you’ before she left for Lord...
WDBJ7.com
Branch Group shows girls they can be construction workers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Girls in the Star City will be construction workers for a day. Branch Group is partnering with Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline for “G.I.R.L Construction Experience” to give girls a unique opportunity. This Saturday, 100 girls from ages 5 to 18 will put on...
WDBJ7.com
Willis woman killed in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Willis woman has been identified as the victim of a crash Tuesday in Patrick County. Ashley Nicole Dalton, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Route 58, just west of Route 632, according to Virginia State Police. Police were called to the...
Comments / 2