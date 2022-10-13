ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

24th annual St. Louis Canine Games takes place Sunday morning

Five Acres Animal Shelter, Purina Farms, and the Spirit of St. Louis Samoyed Club are all partnering up for the annual Canine Games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

High demand for flu shots at SSM clinics, drive-thrus

SSM Health has been offering opportunities on Saturdays for people to get their flu shot, with locations all over the St. Louis Metro area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

National "Slow Down, Move Over Day"

The Illinois State Police recognize October 15, 2022 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Freshen up finds- Stop the fall breakouts in their track

ST. LOUIS –Ohhhh breakout – it’s a great song, but the actual breakout can have us singing the blues. Why are they more common this time of year? Licensed Esthetician, Christen Michel knows why and shows us how to prevent breakouts and what we can do if they happen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

May’s Place at City Foundry STL

May’s Place just opened a pop-up store at City Foundry STL. It’s a family-owned vintage boutique offering stylish and heritage clothing, accessories, and décor. May’s Place just opened a pop-up store at City Foundry STL. It’s a family-owned vintage boutique offering stylish and heritage clothing, accessories, and décor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Rethinking Retirement: Social Security

Marvin Mitchell, senior financial planner and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, shared the most common questions about Social Security benefits.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64

Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Compton Hill Reservoir Park

A beautiful look at the Compton Hill Reservoir Park, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Fire department urge caution with dry conditions

Due to dry and windy weather conditions, Central County Fire & Rescue encouraged residents to avoid any outdoor burning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, "All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Endangered Missing Person

St. Louis Police need help finding an endangered missing person.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis

One injured in car and pickup truck crash in south St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Musical 'Some of my best friends are' coming to St. Louis

Musical 'Some of my best friends are' coming to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Friday Forecast

Grant's farm Halloween nights are in full swing. Blues Hockey is having its rally today and the event is free for everyone. The Illinois State Police recognize October 15, 2022 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Clear and cool Sunday, freeze warning issued Monday evening through Tuesday morning￼￼￼

ST. LOUIS – Sunday looks and feels a lot like Saturday. Temperature highs will be in the upper 60s. For Sunday night, it’s going to be mostly clear, with lows into the upper 30s. Monday will be much cooler with northwesterly winds picking up for the afternoon and evening and highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. With the wind chill, it’ll feel more like the upper 30s to near 40 for most of the day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

