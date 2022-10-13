Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code. This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code. Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO