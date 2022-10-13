ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger

Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
WASHINGTON, DC
Chicago, IL
