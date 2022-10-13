Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
dotesports.com
Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League of Legends World Championship has come to a close. Following the conclusion of groups, the initial matchups for the next stage of the tournament—the knockout stage—were drawn at random. In the group...
dotesports.com
369 socks it to EG one more time as JDG lock up spot in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Out of all the potential tournament favorites at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, JD...
dotesports.com
LCK domination: Gen.G pulls off Group D reversal with double RNG triumph to lock Worlds 2022 finals seeds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCK and the LPL have completely obliterated the competition in the group stage of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Asa Butterfield, Dota 2 community up in arms over PGL’s horrific production for The International 2022
The International 2022’s group stages began today, but the biggest discussion that doesn’t have to do with actual Dota 2 gameplay surrounding the event has been an ongoing point of contention since the regional qualifiers back in early September. PGL and its poor production. With two events already...
dotesports.com
Shen diff: Evil Geniuses crack the egg, pick up first victory in Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dream is still alive, North American League of Legends fans. After a dominant victory against...
dotesports.com
One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com
Fudge points to the main reason behind C9’s last-place finish in Group A at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Cloud9 finished their 2022 League of Legends World Championship run in last place after collecting just...
dotesports.com
Who could win their second TI at Dota 2’s The International 2022?
Once is luck, twice is a coincidence, and thrice is a pattern. This scientific term must not have considered how difficult it is to stay at the top in Dota 2 since only a single team was able to lift the Aegis of Champions twice. Many former champions return to...
dotesports.com
Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?
One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
dotesports.com
TSM exec denies CS:GO return is because of VCT snub
TSM has announced plans to return to CS:GO in 2023 earlier this month after more than five years away from Valve’s FPS. The announcement was made less than two weeks after TSM failed to secure a spot in the 2023 VALORANT Americas league despite having invested in Riot Games’ FPS since the beginning. The timing of the CS:GO announcement left many fans wondering whether it was a direct result of the VCT snub, but TSM’s vice president of esports Dominic Kallas said it was just a coincidence.
dotesports.com
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
dotesports.com
Astralis join MOUZ, Fnatic for $200,000 CS:GO tournament
Astralis has been invited to attend Elisa Masters Espoo, a $200,000 CS:GO LAN tournament in Finland that will run from Nov. 16 to 20. The Danish squad will be competing against ENCE, MOUZ, Fnatic, HEET, and BIG. Elisa Esports still has to reveal who the last three invited teams are, along with three other squads that will qualify through other Elisa Esports events. In addition to the $200,000 prize pool, the winner of Elisa Masters Espoo will also qualify for the play-in stage of IEM Katowice 2023.
dotesports.com
100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey
100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 meta looks settled after 100 games into TI11
It has been a minute since the International 2022 kicked off, and we’re already 100 games into the tournament. Considering Dota 2’s meta was tweaked after the Arlington Major, the greatest minds in the game have been working toward cracking the meta once again. With 100 games into...
dotesports.com
New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2
The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
dotesports.com
Let’s get loud: Sentinels signs VALORANT world champions Sacy and pANcada for VCT 2023
The final pieces of the 2023 VALORANT rosters for the inaugural season of the Americas league, part of the new look partnered VCT ecosystem of 2023, are finally coming into place. One of the most-watched teams in all of VALORANT over the past two years is entering a new era...
dotesports.com
BeryL’s Heimerdinger puts Rogue’s Nasus on a leash, helps DRX inch closer to Worlds 2022 knockouts
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If you’ve been itching for some spicy picks at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship,...
dotesports.com
Fnatic reportedly completing VALORANT roster with 2 European players
Fnatic is set to sign former Guild Esports member Leo Jannesson and former Masters: Berlin winner Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov to complete its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis. Chronicle was on the Gambit Esports roster that rolled their way through Masters: Berlin and were runners...
