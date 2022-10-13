ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals

After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League of Legends World Championship has come to a close. Following the conclusion of groups, the initial matchups for the next stage of the tournament—the knockout stage—were drawn at random. In the group...
dotesports.com

One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com

One and only: Rogue locks in World Championship Playoffs

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Rogue are the sole LEC team to reach the playoffs stage of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

One of the biggest themes of Overwatch 2 seems to be unification. Before the game’s launch, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced an account merge process for those with multiple accounts across platforms in order to support cross-progression. Crossplay is also supported in Quick Play, meaning players can party up and play with their friends on any platform.
dotesports.com

TSM exec denies CS:GO return is because of VCT snub

TSM has announced plans to return to CS:GO in 2023 earlier this month after more than five years away from Valve’s FPS. The announcement was made less than two weeks after TSM failed to secure a spot in the 2023 VALORANT Americas league despite having invested in Riot Games’ FPS since the beginning. The timing of the CS:GO announcement left many fans wondering whether it was a direct result of the VCT snub, but TSM’s vice president of esports Dominic Kallas said it was just a coincidence.
dotesports.com

Astralis join MOUZ, Fnatic for $200,000 CS:GO tournament

Astralis has been invited to attend Elisa Masters Espoo, a $200,000 CS:GO LAN tournament in Finland that will run from Nov. 16 to 20. The Danish squad will be competing against ENCE, MOUZ, Fnatic, HEET, and BIG. Elisa Esports still has to reveal who the last three invited teams are, along with three other squads that will qualify through other Elisa Esports events. In addition to the $200,000 prize pool, the winner of Elisa Masters Espoo will also qualify for the play-in stage of IEM Katowice 2023.
dotesports.com

100 Thieves parts ways with Warzone pro, former CDL pro Tommey

100 Thieves has parted ways with Tommey, the highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone pro, the team announced on Twitter today. The team did not give a reason for the departure, although it’s likely just the contract between two parties coming to an end. Tommey is now free to sign with other organizations or continue his successful Twitch stream on his own.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 meta looks settled after 100 games into TI11

It has been a minute since the International 2022 kicked off, and we’re already 100 games into the tournament. Considering Dota 2’s meta was tweaked after the Arlington Major, the greatest minds in the game have been working toward cracking the meta once again. With 100 games into...
dotesports.com

New Dragon’s Blood: TI11 is showcasing the next generation of Dota 2

The International is the most prestigious event in the Dota 2 competitive calendar. While the event has seen its fair share of new talent over the years, Dota 2 fans got used to seeing familiar faces every year, as skills also need to be backed up by experience to perform at the top. TI11 is a little bit different, however. 36 players out of the tournament’s 100 are attending their first TI this year, making it one of the most rookie-dominant iterations of the event.
dotesports.com

Fnatic reportedly completing VALORANT roster with 2 European players

Fnatic is set to sign former Guild Esports member Leo Jannesson and former Masters: Berlin winner Timofey “Chronicle” Khromov to complete its VALORANT roster, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis. Chronicle was on the Gambit Esports roster that rolled their way through Masters: Berlin and were runners...
