Dan Snyder’s Commanders Respond to ESPN ‘’Dirt on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones’ Report: ‘Categorically Untrue’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were shocked 27-10 by the New York Jets on Sunday, brutal performances on offense and special teams sinking the team’s record to 3-3. “That was very humbling when you’re in your own building and you get taken like that and lose by three scores,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We all got to be better, absolutely. Coach it better, got to execute better. We got to get back to work. But the reality is right now, we’re six games into this thing, we’re 3-3, there’s a lot of ball in front of us but we have to have that urgency to want to improve. We’ve got to clean up a ton of details. We’re going to have to take a good hard look at everything and really do some great evaluations from a coaching perspective in terms of what’s working, what’s not working and try to find a different avenue because today was not good enough.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO