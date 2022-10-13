Dan Snyder’s Commanders Respond to ESPN ‘’Dirt on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones’ Report: ‘Categorically Untrue’

Read full article on original website
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard Both Appear Ready to Play Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - Five weeks into the NFL season and the Eagles’ bumps and bruises are starting to show. Never mind the injury reports. Just open your eyes in the locker room and you’ll see them, especially on Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard. The two left tackles showed up on Friday afternoon with ice bags strategically placed.
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son to BRADY Brand
The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.
Bakhtiari ‘Very, Very Excited’ About Comeback
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did something new on Friday. He answered a question about the upcoming game. Not the health of his knee. Not the state of his comeback. Not what it meant to practice all three days this week. He answered...
Cowboys v Eagles: Michael Gallup & CeeDee Lamb ‘Splash Plays’ Key to Upset?
In a game that the Dallas Cowboys think might be all about offensive "splash plays,'' receiver Michael Gallup could be the key that unlocks the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday night. CeeDee Lamb is likely to get the most attention from the Eagles' secondary, which could, in turn, leave Gallup...
Falcons BREAKING: CB Isaiah Oliver Activated from Injured Reserve; Will He Play vs. 49ers?
Just over one year removed from a season-ending knee injury, cornerback Isaiah Oliver will be back on the field for the Atlanta Falcons. After being designated to return from injured reserve prior to the Falcons' Week 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oliver has participated in each of Atlanta's practices since, without limitations in the lead-up to this week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots Nick Folk FG Streak Ends In Win Over Browns
While much of the media attention is understandably focused on ‘Zappe Fever,’ New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk continues to quietly go about his business. The 37-year old entered the Pats Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns having connected on 9 of 10 field goals (his only miss coming from beyond 50-yards in Week 2) and was a perfect 10 for 10 on point-after attempts.
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 24-20 Loss to the Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 outing against the Buffalo Bills was expected to be one of the best games of the 2022 season and while things got off to an unexpectedly slow start, both teams ended up waking up in time to provide some highly-competitive football. With both Kansas...
49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players. For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Broncos HC Hints at Correction Made to Beat QB Justin Herbert
As the 2-3 Denver Broncos take to the road for a showdown on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, getting some heat on quarterback Justin Herbert will be paramount. Defensive game plans in the modern NFL revolve around disrupting the passing game whenever and however possible. Broncos' rush...
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for EDGE Brian Burns
Through the first five weeks of the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have been devoid of a consistent pass-rushing presence. The Lions have produced just seven total sacks, equating to a measly 1.4 sacks a game. The only team which has recorded less sacks is the Arizona Cardinals (6.0). Additionally,...
Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce Sends Jaguars Home with Walk-Off Touchdown
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:. The Colts beat the Jaguars at home on Sunday, putting...
Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6
Saints tight end Adam Trautman is injured. He was in motion during a play, fell, and was assisted off the field by New Orleans medical personnel. He limped to the sidelines, which appeared to be a lower leg injury. The injury occurred at 11:23 in the second quarter. John Hendrix...
Philadelphia Eagles fan surprised with 50th anniversary tailgate
Just like his father before him, Greg D'Urbano celebrated his 50th year as a Philadelphia Eagles season ticket holder in style!
Kenny Pickett Leaves Bucs Game After Hit to Head
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on offense, with quarterback Kenny Pickett taken off the field for evaluation. Pickett was hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing in the third quarter. The hit was to Pickett's head. He stood up on his own but refs...
Rams, Break Losing Streak, Shut Down Dysfunctional Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams are finally back in the win column, taking down the Carolina Panthers 24-10 on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Though for a while it looked as though it was going to be the same story for the defending Super Bowl champs, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense rebounded in a big way in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 17-0 en route to the win.
Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14
Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans. “I knew I had to find my confidence to...
Watch: Packers vs. Jets Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were shocked 27-10 by the New York Jets on Sunday, brutal performances on offense and special teams sinking the team’s record to 3-3. “That was very humbling when you’re in your own building and you get taken like that and lose by three scores,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We all got to be better, absolutely. Coach it better, got to execute better. We got to get back to work. But the reality is right now, we’re six games into this thing, we’re 3-3, there’s a lot of ball in front of us but we have to have that urgency to want to improve. We’ve got to clean up a ton of details. We’re going to have to take a good hard look at everything and really do some great evaluations from a coaching perspective in terms of what’s working, what’s not working and try to find a different avenue because today was not good enough.”
Carolina’s Conservative Approach Allows Early Season Slide to Continue
INGLEWOOD, CA - Steve Wilks' first game as the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers didn't go as planned as they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 24-10 on Sunday. Earlier in the week, Wilks mentioned that running the football would be the identity of this team moving forward. It makes sense, right? On the opening drive, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo put an emphasis on getting the ball into the hands of Christian McCaffrey as he rushed for 27 yards on four carries and totaled 31 yards on three receptions. Rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu put the Panthers behind the chains with an illegal block to the back, but they were still able to come away with the first points of the game on a 42-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.
