Lehigh County, PA

'Serious' Crash Closes Portion Of Route 309 In Lehigh Valley

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The crash victim has been identified.

***Original story below****

A serious crash closed a portion of Route 309 on Thursday, Oct. 13, authorities said.

The crash was reported in Lynn Township sometime around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police trooper Nathan Branosky said on Twitter.

At least one person died in the wreck, which apparently involved three vehicles, including an ambulance, LehighValleyLive reports.

Traffic was being diverted onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, the trooper said.

Police say drivers should expect the road to be closed for an extended amount of time.

LehighValleyLive.com

Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Douglass (Berks) Police Closed Poole Hill Road

DOUGLASS (BERKS) PA – Trees and potentially live wires were reported as downed Saturday (Oct. 15, 2022) after 4 p.m. in the 80 block of Poole Hill Road by the Douglass (Berks) Township Police Department, its CrimeWatch website stated. To contain the hazard, Poole Hill Road was closed at...
DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash Closes I-78 In Berks County

A major crash caused a fire and shut down both lanes of I-78 near Exit 35 in Berks County, according to authorities. Emergency personnel was dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 35 in Greenwich Township just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the state Department of Transportation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Westbound Interstate 78 in Berks County

A crash has closed Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County on Friday morning. The crash occurred just before 8:00am near the exit 35/Lenhartsville just east of Hamburg. As of 9:15am, eastbound lanes of Interstate 78 were closed at the Fogeslville exit. Eastbound is open but traffic is backed up to the Hamburg exit.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into building in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — Clean-up is underway at one business in Luzerne County after a car crashed into its storefront. A vehicle crashed into Sports Page Great Haircuts for Men and Boys on William Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. There is no word yet on any injuries, and the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn

West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County

Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County coroner identifies man who died after Route 309 crash

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office on Friday morning identified the 58-year-old Allentown man who died after Thursday’s crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Philip J. Helman was driving a vehicle that was involved in the three-vehicle crash just before 12:30 p.m. between Mountain and Gun Club roads in Lynn Township that included an ambulance, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. Helman died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries received in the crash, Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Plymouth Township

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has died after a crash in Luzerne County Saturday night. The crash happened on Route 11 near the Kwik Kook Diner in Plymouth Township just before 8 p.m. State police say 58-year-old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter slowed for a bear in the road...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 33 ties up traffic

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A crash in Northampton County tied up traffic for hours Thursday. A tractor trailer jackknifed on Route 33 heading north, at the Lehigh River Bridge. That's near the Freemansburg Avenue exit in Lower Saucon Township. Both lanes of Route 33 were closed while crews worked...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
