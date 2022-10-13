ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

By Patrick T. FALLON
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBW2b_0iXj6cey00
Netflix will price its Basic with Ads subscriptions in the United States at $6.99 a month when it debuts in November. /AFP/File

Netflix on Thursday said a subscription option subsidized by ads will debut in November in a dozen countries as the streaming service strives to jumpstart growth.

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing.

"The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution of that industry," Peters said.

"Now streaming has surpassed both broadcast and cable for total TV time in the United States."

The ad-discounted tier, a first for Netflix, will roll out in Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain and the United States.

Nearly all of the Netflix library will be available, with some offerings held back until licensing deals are renegotiated.

Video ads will be from 15 seconds to 30 seconds long.

"We are looking at a very light ad load with no more than four to five minutes of ads per hour, and including some very tight frequency caps so that members don't see the same ad repeatedly," Peters said.

After long shunning advertising, Netflix pushed ahead as competition in the streaming television market intensifies and as consumers recoil from soaring inflation.

With the launch of cheaper, ad-supported subscriptions, Netflix and Disney+ are expected to bite into the revenue of traditional television channels.

Netflix rival Disney+ is expected to launch its own ad-subsidized subscription soon.

"These launches are going to create the biggest premium advertising space in more than a generation," said analytics company Samba TV senior vice president Dallas Lawrence.

"It's going to be a major moment for advertisers."

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Dutch princess security threat raises crime fears

Dutch Crown Princess Amalia has been forced to abandon plans to live in student digs for security reasons, in a move that raised fresh fears on Friday about organised crime in the Netherlands. "Everything is being done to keep the crown princess safe," he told reporters on Friday.
EUROPE
AFP

Pound slides amid UK political drama

The pound fell on Friday after under-fire British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her finance minister and made a dramatic policy U-turn, while an equity rally ran out of steam. It fell even lower after Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as her new finance minister and announced a dramatic policy U-turn, before clawing back some of its losses.
POLITICS
AFP

Hounded at home, China's video game firms welcomed in Europe

China is investing billions in Europe's video game industry, but analysts have warned that there could be trouble along the road unless regulators start to take stricter notice. As Beijing tightens up on the video game industry at home, China's tech giants are looking to make investments overseas -- prompting concerns ranging from data security to limits on creative freedom.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Subscriptions#Television#Business Industry#Linus Business
AFP

Revolutionary manga 'The Rose of Versailles' turns 50

Japanese manga "The Rose of Versailles" features elaborate outfits, palace intrigues and passionate romances set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, but it also has its own revolutionary credentials. Author of "The Rose of Versailles" Riyoko Ikeda was involved in left-wing politics and has said she deliberately set out to shake up traditional tropes in manga.
COMICS
AFP

Aston Martin showroom hit as UK vows action on climate protests

Climate activists on Sunday sprayed orange paint over an Aston Martin showroom in central London, as the government vowed new powers for police to halt an intensifying wave of "direct action" protests. Another spray-painting protest by the same group on Friday targeted the headquarters of London's Metropolitan Police, who arrested 28 demonstrators.
PROTESTS
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy