Virginia Gov. Youngkin hits midterm campaign trail with urgency: 'Every state deserves a Republican governor'

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Virginia GOP candidate rips liberal journalist who called Child Protective Services over Columbus Day tweet
Virginia Republican state Senate candidate Tina Ramirez condemned journalist David Leavitt for calling Child Protective Services on her over a Columbus Day tweet.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Oklahoma police find 'multiple' sets of human remains amid search for 4 missing cyclists
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said "multiple" sets of human remains had been found amid a search for four missing Oklahoma men who vanished from a bike ride.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Turned on Trump: Here are the Republicans backing Democrats over MAGA candidates
Despite not appearing on the November ballot, former President Donald Trump has played a major role in the midterm elections by endorsing a slew of Republican candidates. But a number of high-profile Republicans in battleground states have placed their support behind the Democratic candidates opposing some of those Trump-endorsed nominees. It’s not clear what effect, if any, the conflicting endorsements will have, but it does show how the Republican Party has fractured, to some extent, over whether to continue embracing the former president.
CNN warns of possible backlash against Democrats' strategy to back Trump GOP candidates in midterms
Democrats are concerned that their party’s strategy to back Trump GOP candidates ahead of the midterms could have "serious consequences" and cause backlash, according to a new CNN piece. Focusing on the Michigan’s battleground 3rd congressional district, CNN writers Eric Bradner, Omar Jimenez, and Donald Judd reported that Democratic-leaning...
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
Georgia girl Kaylee Jones, 17, disappeared 4 months ago after talking to strangers online: 'Heartbreaking'
Kaylee Jones, a Georgia teenager, climbed out her bedroom window for months ago, and her family hasn't seen her since. Her parents believe she was talking to strangers online.
Could polls about battleground Senate races be wrong? Democrat, Republican strategists weigh in
An eventful summer of abortion fights, bruising GOP primaries and a rise in President Biden's approval rating have turned near certainty that Republicans retake the Senate into a doubtful prospect. Polls in battleground Senate races across the U.S. in recent weeks have shown GOP candidates behind their Democratic rivals in...
Bill Maher: 'Monsters' like Herschel Walker can be GOP candidates when voters don't like what Dems are selling
"Real Time" host Bill Maher railed against Republicans for rallying behind a candidate like Herschel Walker but knocked Democrats for "selling" policies voters don't want.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia
(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
JESSE WATTERS: Teachers should be minding their own business when it comes to parents' choices
Fox News host Jesse Watters rips Democrats for trying to control children's education and withholding information from their parents on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
