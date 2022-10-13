Read full article on original website
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
Check Your Seats While In Chester
You'll have a neat opportunity for a FREE car seat check over in Chester, on Monday, the 24th. Stop by the Liberty County Courthouse on Monday, October 24th, to get your car seat checked out. Don't worry about a thing...if you're in need of a car seat, please contact Sarah Robbin at 719 433 6137, or email Sarah, at sarahrobbin1@gmail.com. BE SAFE!
DANGER-Area Domestic Violence!
This month, October, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If YOU, or if someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in immediate danger, please, PLEASE call 911!! Don't worry about a thing...if you would like an advocate, you can contact HLHAS at 278 3342, or the 24 hour Crisis Line at 800 219 7336. You can also stop in at the Conrad office at 300 North Virginia Street, #307. Be safe...
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
Conrad’s Bringing It To LIFE!
The Pondera Player's fall production of "Clue: On Stage!" is on the way to Conrad, this weekend, as the Players bring the classic board game is to life. This Thursday evening will be ONLY the performance, but come Friday, & Saturday, patrons can enjoy dinner theatre AND the show itself. Thursday night tickets will be sold at the door ONLY, but for Friday, or Saturday, dinner theatre tickets, please call Wendy Paulsen at 278 3445, to reserve theatre tickets AND dinner. We'll find out more tomorrow, Tuesday, afternoon when Pondera Players Deb Mecham, & Wayne Reynolds, join me at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show. As I like to say when I go to the theatre, "I'll take 2 on the aisle"...
Shelby Chamber Meets This Morning HURRY!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce has their regularly scheduled meeting this morning, & the chamber's inviting you to come on over & join them to talk "All Things Fall." The sky will be the limit with anything & everything discussed from a haunted house to a pie sale along with all things FUN in between. The chamber meets out at Clark's Family Restaurant from 11:45, until 1, today. Bring your ideas AND appetite!
Thursday Trivia at the Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino Shelby
The Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino in Shelby is starting Trivia this Thursday and every Thursday. Get your 2 or 3 person team together and stop out Thursday Night October 6th at 7pm. It will be a fun night of trivia that you don't want to miss. Also Wednesday night is Bingo at 7pm.
Meatballs Turkey & Fixin’s- SB Chows Down
The Lutheran Church in Sunburst, is getting set for their annual harvest dinner & bazaar coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on Sunday, the 16th. The meatballs & turkey along with all the fixings will be on the platters from noon until 3, next Sunday afternoon. Their bazaar treasures will include homemade quilts, baked goods & clever & cool craft items. Don't worry about a thing...the harvest dinner's $12, for ages 12, through adults, $7, for ages 5, to 11, & for those under 4, it's FREE! Toss me a meatball...
The Meal’s FREE In Conrad!
The Conrad Community's coming together THIS Friday, for a FREE Community Meal down at the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of 4th Avenue & Maryland Street. Don't worry about a thing, that's 2 blocks west of the stop light. Soup & bread along with a "light" dessert will be on the platters from 11, until 1, & it's going to a lot of fun. Everyone's invited to come on down & join their Golden Triangle good neighbors.
Health Dept Takes It To Shelby GYM
The Toole County Health Department's having a Flu Clinic THIS Sunday afternoon from 10, to 2, over at the Shelby High School Gym foyer. Besides your "annual" flu shot, they'll be offering the Pfizer Bivalent COVID booster. Sunday's immunizations are courtesy of the our Toole County Health Department.
Shelby’s Out For BLOOD
All the "blood" is for our Shelby Community Blood Drive tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the civic center. From noon until 6, tomorrow, you can give blood & help save lives. You can even schedule your appointment ahead of time, like TODAY, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
Conrad, Montana FFA’s Bill Jimmerson has Passed Away at Age 74
Former Conrad High School Ag teacher Bill Jimmerson passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022, at his home in Belgrade, MT. He was 74 years old. Here is his official obituary, supplied by his family:. Bill was born to Gerald and Alice Jimmerson on January 18, 1948, in Lewistown, MT....
Special Screening Coming To Conrad
Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.
Don’t Need To Pay At Conrad’s Orpheum
Tomorrow (Tuesday) evening's the special screening of the Montana/PBS documentary, "For This & Future Generations." If you haven't have a chance to view this spectacular feature presentation pertaining to our 1972 Montana Constitution, or would like to see the film again, showtime's at 7, tomorrow night at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre. The admission's FREE,& besides that, the Orpheum has their new popcorn machine up & popping!
