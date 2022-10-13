ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Germany's government tells citizens to brace for a recession while Biden tries to quiet fears in the US

After months of skyrocketing prices, Germany's government told its citizens a recession is coming. The financial downturn in Germany is primarily due to Russia's gas shutdown, as the country wages war against Ukraine. Moscow has shut off access to crucial fossil fuel supplies, meaning that Germany and the rest of Europe are facing soaring gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden's inflation disaster

President Joe Biden deserves an "F" for economic policy, especially policy on inflation . The Federal Reserve is at war against inflation . But it is losing. The September consumer price index report released last week offered a shockingly bad number. In spite of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, inflation is rising, not falling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Food Prices#Consumer Price Index#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Senate
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Inflation sped up in September as rent, food prices surged

Consumer prices rose at a faster pace than expected in September as inflation accelerated for the second straight month, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation, rose 0.4 percent in September and 8.2 percent over the past 12 months, according...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

China inflation at 29-mth high but price pressure largely benign

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's consumer inflation rose to a 29-month high in September, driven mainly by pork prices, but price pressures remain largely benign, in an economy hobbled by strict COVID-19 curbs and a property crisis. China's central bank has been trying to bolster growth while avoiding aggressive...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC Chicago

Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
Reason.com

Inflation Hits 8.2 Percent After Another Month of Sharply Rising Prices

Inflation continued burning a hole in Americans' wallets last month. Prices rose by an average of 0.4 percent overall, driven primarily by rising costs for housing, food, and medical care. According to the newly released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices rose by 8.2 percent overall during the last 12 months ending in September. Food prices have climbed by 11.2 percent in the past year, while energy prices are up by a whopping 19.7 percent despite falling by about 2 percent in September.
BUSINESS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report

U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy