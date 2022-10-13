ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Nogales CBP officers find fentanyl pills hidden in tamales

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytzLq_0iXj5cYL00

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry discovered 2,100 fentanyl pills concealed inside a batch of tamales Wednesday, shared Port Director Michael Humphries.

The pills, wrapped in plastic baggies, were concealed inside the individual tamales which were being transported in an ice chest, according to Humphries.

Humphries said the officers were assisted by K-9 teams.

In a separate seizure last week, Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin said U.S. border patrol agents found and confiscated 240 grams of fentanyl at the I-19 checkpoint.

Modlin says the smuggler was a U.S. citizen and a juvenile riding a shuttle to Tucson.

Border patrol agents found the drugs concealed under her clothing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 9

Related
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
thevailvoice.com

The Eiffel Tower of Vail

Unraveling the Mystery Behind This Puzzling Pinnacle. On nearing the Colossal Cave road turnoff by way of Interstate 10, your eyes may be drawn to an innocuous looking metal spire that looms high above the prickly pear and sandy soil of Vail. When I first moved to our city in...
VAIL, AZ
KGUN 9

More rain possible and cooler temperatures throughout the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day for storms, the low pressure will continue to bring scattered showers into Sunday. The low pressure system is expected to move out of the state by Sunday evening. It's expected to dry up and warm up next week. Tucson will see...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#U S Border Patrol#Tamales#K 9#Nogales Station#I 19#Roku#Facebook Follow
thevailvoice.com

Caring About Hair And More

Our staff recently attended a color class in our salon. The master educator worked with our stylists who utilized the mannequins we purchased for this purpose. We had great feedback from our stylists who reported learning new techniques and processes, and all agreed it was the best class yet. We care about out staff, and staying on top of the latest trends. In our salon this month we are having a cutting class by another top educator. We do such things because we care about being the best.
VAIL, AZ
High School Football PRO

Bisbee, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Tanque Verde High School football team will have a game with Bisbee High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BISBEE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Cienega gets back on track as “Second Season” starts with win against Buena

Sectional play started across Southern Arizona for many teams, and that included the Cienega Bobcats hosting the Buena Colts on Friday in the 5A Southern. Cienega’s offensive flurry in the second quarter blew its contest wide open, defeating the Colts 49-19 to kickoff section play for them in what has so far been a tough season.
VAIL, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy