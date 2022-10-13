So far Louisville has only recorded one one-hundredth of an inch of rain in the month of October. We are only half way through the month, but at this point there are no rain chances for Louisville in the next week. There are some signals that the last week of the month could see enough of a pattern shift to bring better rain chances, but it's too far away to be more specific than that. We don't want to raise anyone's hopes prematurely.

