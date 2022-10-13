Read full article on original website
Freeze Warning Issued for Tuesday Morning
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for most of our area Monday night/Tuesday morning when temperatures will drop toward 32. Many communities outside the Louisville metro area will see temperatures drop into the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If this freeze happens, it will be our first freeze of the season. If you have sensitive outdoor plants or pets that live outside, it's time to bring those indoors or cover the outdoor plants to protect them from this freeze.
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Snowflakes Possible Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s one of the coldest air masses in mid-October history that’s engulfing the region for the next several days. This wintertime looking setup will give us the chance to set record lows and to see some very early season snowflakes. We’ve got a lot...
Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky Under Freeze Watch
Freeze Watch until October 18 at 10:00AM EDT by NWS Louisville KY. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Flurries are possible along with the Freeze Warning tonight
It's hard to believe it's only mid October and we're experiencing highs in the low to mid 50s the next few days. Those are the type of temperatures we usually have around Thanksgiving!. A low pressure to our North has an arctic front on the backside of it. That will...
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
Temperatures tank heading into next week
Another day, another dry afternoon with very Fall-like temperatures in the low 70s for today. Don't get me wrong, it's nice, but we could really use the rain considering Louisville has seen 0.01" of rain all October long so far. We're not expect rain this week either, but there is...
Freeze Watch out for our area Monday night/Tuesday morning
Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area. With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
Will This Be the Driest Month on Record
So far Louisville has only recorded one one-hundredth of an inch of rain in the month of October. We are only half way through the month, but at this point there are no rain chances for Louisville in the next week. There are some signals that the last week of the month could see enough of a pattern shift to bring better rain chances, but it's too far away to be more specific than that. We don't want to raise anyone's hopes prematurely.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
National Weather Service Issues Freeze Warning Monday Night
With clear skies and temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 20s Monday night the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for all of Western Kentucky. The freeze warning will be in effect from 9:00 Monday night until 9:00 Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says temperatures drop as low as 23 degrees across the region.
Dozens of fire crews work to extinguish woods fire that impacted 25 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Dozens of fire crews worked to extinguish a woods fire in Charlestown Friday afternoon. Clark County Emergency Management, Charlestown Fire Department along with several others responded to the fire near Lentz Ave in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m....
Tuesday classes canceled at Wheatley Elementary after gas leak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Class will not be in session at Wheatley Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, due to a gas leak. According to a letter sent home to parents from Assistant Principal Rhonda Hedges, the gas leak caused a loss of water and heat in the building. Classes...
Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County
Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Over 20,000 expected to attend Equip Expo this week in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top U.S trade shows is in Louisville this week. The newly named Equip Exposition, formally the GIE+ Expo, starts Tuesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. It's the largest tradeshow for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment. More...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Crews start demolition work on New Albany's Riverview Towers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Demolition work on the 16-story Riverview Towers building in downtown New Albany has begun. The near 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into New Albany, is being torn down floor by floor using excavators and cranes instead of being imploded. It's expected to take about three months to completely level.
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
