Read full article on original website
Related
iqstock.news
No sign of a breakthrough on pay for Northern Ireland teachers as industrial action continues, NASUWT official says
Teachers from all five of the recognised unions are now engaged in industrial action short of a strike in a dispute over pay and conditions. And it has emerged that around 300 substitute teachers have yet to be paid for work done in September following the roll-out of a new payment system, with calls growing for the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen to intervene.
Comments / 0