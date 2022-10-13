ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Pines, CO

i-70scout.com

CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
LITTLETON, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Candidate Q&A Colorado House District 45 - Lisa Frizell

Biology: Having grown up in Douglas County, it has been an amazing experience to see a quiet agrarian area evolve into the vibrant and diverse set of communities we now live in. I have always had a servant’s heart, and while I have worked in the assessor’s office for almost 25 years, it has been the honor of my life to serve the citizens of Douglas County as their elected assessor for the last eight years. I live in The Meadows with my husband, David, and our pup, Sophie, and we share three children and two grandchildren.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Hygee: Salida Makes the List of Top Nine Coziest Colorado Small Towns

It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA. The new study that compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. In the nationwide study, Salida came in #103 of the 170 towns in the survey. But in Colorado, not only did Salida make the list, it ranks in the top nine coziest small towns in Colorado.
SALIDA, CO
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado State Forest Service warns of Mountain Pine Beetle infestations

(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is warning landowners to be aware of mountain pine beetle (MPB) infestations. During the summer MPB will migrate to new trees and by October the evidence shows which trees are playing host. The CSFS says to look for the following: Pitch tubes: These look like popcorn, […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

5 great ways for seniors to get outside in Colorado

At any age, there are huge benefits to fitting outdoor recreation into your schedule. "The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it's measurable," said Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service's Northern Research Station in a statement last year. "There are many...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront

Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
AURORA, CO
News Break
Politics
douglas.co.us

Your new connection to US 85 is open!

Residents in Northwest Douglas County – your new route to US 85 is open!. The Waterton Road Extension – from Rampart Range Road to US 85 – opened this morning right after the Board of Douglas County Commissioners gathered with members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants

Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

