i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
highlandsranchherald.net
Candidate Q&A Colorado House District 45 - Lisa Frizell
Biology: Having grown up in Douglas County, it has been an amazing experience to see a quiet agrarian area evolve into the vibrant and diverse set of communities we now live in. I have always had a servant’s heart, and while I have worked in the assessor’s office for almost 25 years, it has been the honor of my life to serve the citizens of Douglas County as their elected assessor for the last eight years. I live in The Meadows with my husband, David, and our pup, Sophie, and we share three children and two grandchildren.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Hygee: Salida Makes the List of Top Nine Coziest Colorado Small Towns
It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA. The new study that compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. In the nationwide study, Salida came in #103 of the 170 towns in the survey. But in Colorado, not only did Salida make the list, it ranks in the top nine coziest small towns in Colorado.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Colorado State Forest Service warns of Mountain Pine Beetle infestations
(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is warning landowners to be aware of mountain pine beetle (MPB) infestations. During the summer MPB will migrate to new trees and by October the evidence shows which trees are playing host. The CSFS says to look for the following: Pitch tubes: These look like popcorn, […]
What Is the Tallest Man-Made Object That You’ll Find in Colorado?
This tall object puts Colorado's tallest building, the Republic Plaza building, which is in Denver, to shame. You'll have to take a drive into Adams County, to a little town known as Hoyt, to check it out. It's fun to find out about Colorado's "biggest" this, and "smallest" that, how...
5 great ways for seniors to get outside in Colorado
At any age, there are huge benefits to fitting outdoor recreation into your schedule. "The physiological response to being outside in nature is real, and it's measurable," said Michelle Kondo, a research social scientist with the USDA Forest Service's Northern Research Station in a statement last year. "There are many...
sentinelcolorado.com
COLORADO VOTES 2022: State school board seat for Aurora’s CD6 brings Cherry Creek schools roots to the forefront
Democratic incumbent Rebecca McClellan is running for a second term representing the Colorado State Board of Education’s Centennial-based 6th district against Republican challenger Molly Lamar. First elected in 2016 to serve a six-year term, McClellan was previously a member of the Centennial city council from 2006 to 2014, during...
Neighbor vs. community: County seeks 'adverse possession' of land after homeowner blocks creek access to park visitors
KITTREDGE, Colo. — Neighbors in this quaint community are divided over a property dispute between Jefferson County and a homeowner who blocked access to a creek she claims runs through her private property. Visitors to Kittredge Community Park have had access to Bear Creek for 35 years through a...
Large building owners face unknown costs to comply with Colorado energy mandates
Owners of thousands of commercial, multifamily, and larger public buildings need to modify them in order to meet new energy performance standards legislators adopted last year, but Colorado's energy office could not yet estimate how much the compliance would cost. In 2021, legislators set large building emissions reduction targets of...
On thin ice: What stories are Colorado's glaciers telling us?
As the saying goes, "A photo is worth a thousand words." In this case, it's worth many more. Colorado's glaciers may have looked grim this summer, but experts say there's much, much more to the story.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
douglas.co.us
Your new connection to US 85 is open!
Residents in Northwest Douglas County – your new route to US 85 is open!. The Waterton Road Extension – from Rampart Range Road to US 85 – opened this morning right after the Board of Douglas County Commissioners gathered with members of the Sterling Ranch Community Authority Board and the Sterling Ranch Development Company to cut the ceremonial ribbon.
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Crash between 2 semis closes major Colorado highway
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition FF: Cutting tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
DENVER | Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
DENVER | There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
