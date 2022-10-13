Read full article on original website
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 6 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m....
Weeks after the Eagles saw one of their top reserve offensive linemen go out with an injury, they will see him return for a big NFC East game. However, the Eagles have lost a newly acquired defensive lineman for at least four weeks. The Eagles activated tackle Andre Dillard from...
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was standing at his locker at the NovaCare Complex, surrounded by reporters and television cameras as he was updating how his injured shoulder was feeling. Out of nowhere, tackle Andre Dillard came up, acting as if he were one of the reporters, trying to get a question in during the scrum.
The 6-0 Eagles are for real; not playoff-ready, for sure, but right now, nobody’s better | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Even though I picked the Eagles to win their Sunday night showdown against Dallas, I have lived in the Philly area a very long time, and I have absorbed its fatalistic nature in my DNA. By game time I had convinced myself that what you saw unfold at...
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles move to 6-0: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry come up big in 26-17 win over Cowboys | Observations
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was running stride for stride with Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup early in the second quarter of Sunday night’s game. Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush thought he could get the ball to Gallup and zipped the pass over the middle of the field.
What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary
PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Has Eagles’ Jalen Hurts matured as a passer? Hall of Fame coach, All-Pro safety, ex-Giants coach give insights
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense were backed up near their own goal line in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt was making his way into the pocket, forcing Hurts to scramble to his left. Last...
Eagles’ Lane Johnson has been dominant, thanks in part to move used by ex-Eagle, current Cowboy
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson gets down in his stance in passing situations and sizes up an opposing pass rusher, he draws on what he’s learned over his 10 seasons in the NFL, anticipating what pass-rush move might be used against him. Swim move or a bull rush. Johnson uses the same first move each time.
