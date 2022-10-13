CORNELIUS – In a game with no offensive touchdowns, Hough fell to Mallard Creek 13-9 Friday night in the Huskies’ first in-state loss of the season. On Hough’s senior night, both defenses made big plays all night, but it was the visiting Mavericks (6-2) who made the biggest ones. They intercepted Hough (6-2) quarterback Tad Hudson three times, two of which were returned for the only touchdowns of the game in the third quarter. The second, that ended up being the game-winner, was from Elijah McKoy, who ran his pick-6 66 yards to the end zone.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO