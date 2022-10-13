Read full article on original website
Focus on ‘Harvest’ at historic Huntersville HEARTS event
HUNTERSVILLE – The importance of “harvest” will be the seasonally appropriate topic of the Saturday, Oct. 15, HEARTS program at the historic Cedar Grove estate and Hugh Torance House and Store, 8231 Gilead Road. The featured speaker at the program will be Dr. Ashli Stokes, a professor...
Take in fall scenery at these lake-area trails
The cooler fall weather also means shorter days, festival season and preparation for Halloween. But also outdoor exercise doesn’t leave your shirt soaked all the way through. That means you can get out to explore the fall foliage locally, without making a two-plus hour drive to the mountains. Here...
PHOTOS: 2022 Lincoln County Apple Festival returns to downtown streets
LINCOLNTON – Main Street in Lincolnton was once again brimming with activity under clear-blue skies Saturday for the 50th edition of the Lincoln County Apple Festival. Vendors sold apples and apple-based pastries, but also other produce, with something for the entire family. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
Huntersville man wins $1 million prize on lottery scratch-off
Samuel Cureton of Huntersville tried his luck on a $25 N.C. Education Lottery ticket and won the $1 million top prize. Cureton bought his lucky Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius. He arrived at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Wednesday and had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum. He chose the $600,000 lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,067.
Moooresville man arrested for using counterfeit money during online sales
MOORESVILLE – A Mooresville man was arrested Tuesday on fraud charges after authorities say he was using counterfeit currency during online sales. The Mooresville Police Department said it began receiving reports in late September from residents about being victims of fraud while attempting to sell items on social media. The victims reportedly stated that they had listed items for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet an individual at various locations in Mooresville to sell the items.
PHOTOS: North Lincoln runs all over Foard on homecoming
PUMPKIN CENTER – North Lincoln rushed for more than 400 yards to defeat Fred T. Foard 55-17 on homecoming Friday night for their third straight win. The Knights’ rushing game was led by Cody Morse gaining 167 yards and quarterback Connor Carson 151. Carson also threw for 136 yards against the winless Tigers. After an 0-5 start, North is now above .500 and fourth place in the Western Foothills 3A. – Photos by Joseph Brymer.
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Huskies fall to Mallard Creek in battle of defenses
CORNELIUS – In a game with no offensive touchdowns, Hough fell to Mallard Creek 13-9 Friday night in the Huskies’ first in-state loss of the season. On Hough’s senior night, both defenses made big plays all night, but it was the visiting Mavericks (6-2) who made the biggest ones. They intercepted Hough (6-2) quarterback Tad Hudson three times, two of which were returned for the only touchdowns of the game in the third quarter. The second, that ended up being the game-winner, was from Elijah McKoy, who ran his pick-6 66 yards to the end zone.
