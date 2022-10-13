Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama
Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
College Football Rankings Week 8: Tennessee Volunteers grab No. 1 spot, Penn State and USC collapse
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
ESPN updates college football power rankings after wild Week 7
It was a crazy Week 7 with two really big top 10 matchups, where one favorite dominated while the other lost on the road. Michigan football beat No. 10 Penn State while Alabama was thwarted on a late field goal to lose to Tennessee. But two other top 10 teams...
Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday
Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
Every game Peyton Manning predicted on ESPN 'College GameDay'
No. 8 (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. ESPN “College GameDay” broadcasted live from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and...
Oregon, UCLA move into the Top 10 ahead of Gameday arriving in Eugene
It took five games and a bye for the Oregon Ducks football team to climb back into the Top 10. Thanks to USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah and Penn State getting smashed at Michigan, Oregon is now No. 9 in the nation, according to the most recent USA TODAY Coaches poll. Coincidentally, the Ducks’ next opponent, a 6-0 UCLA team, also had a bye and is the beneficiary of the miseries of the Trojans and Nittany Lions. The Bruins are now ranked No. 10. It’s perfect timing for both the Ducks and the Bruins with ESPN College Gameday selecting their upcoming game at Autzen Stadium Oct. 22. The matchup turns out to be a game of the Pac-12 two best teams and might be just Game 1 between these two powerhouses. Win or lose, both teams control their own destinies to reach the Pac-12 title game in Vegas with Utah coming to Eugene later in the season and UCLA still having to play the Trojans. List 7 things we learned in the college football world during Oregon Ducks' bye week
Peyton Manning slams brother Eli, Chad Powers during College GameDay appearance
Peyton Manning has proven over the years that he’s got some jokes. He joined the College GameDay crew to make some picks in Knoxville. The crew discussed the Penn State-Michigan matchup and Manning made a joke regarding his brother Eli Manning’s character “Chad Powers”. Powers went to a try out at Penn State and went viral.
Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season
The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. Michigan was leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Upsetting weekend for Alabama, Clemson, USC? Our bold predictions for college football's Week 7
There's a full slate of major games in Week 7 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for the biggest showdowns Saturday.
No. 20 Utah vs. No. 7 USC: How to watch, listen to or stream the game
Two top-25 teams meet Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City when No. 7 USC comes to town. Here’s how you can follow all the action.
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
Experts make their picks for Alabama vs. Tennessee in Week 7
The Third Saturday in October is upon us, and that means it’s time for the Alabama Crimson Tide to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in one of the SEC’s oldest and deepest rivalries. It is already one of the best rivalries in college football, but with all that’s at stake this weekend, it’s one of the most important match-ups of this college football season.
Notre Dame vs. Stanford picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
Two old rivals meet up under the eyes of Touchdown Jesus when Notre Dame hosts Stanford in college football's Week 7 action on Saturday. Stanford has dropped four straight since Week 1, including a 1-point heartbreaker against Oregon State last weekend. More college football on SI: College football ...
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games
Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders. The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas. The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio ...
Start time for Penn State vs. Ohio State officially announced
Get ready for another early kickoff when Penn State hosts Ohio State in a couple of weeks. The biggest game of the year on Penn State’s home schedule has officially been announced for a noon eastern kickoff. FOX announced it will air the Penn State home game against Ohio State as its Big Noon Kickoff game on Saturday, October 29. This was mostly expected to be the case as it is shaping up to be a big game in the Big Ten, regardless of what Penn State does on the road at Michigan. Ohio State is once again considered among the...
College football Week 7 scores: Absolutely epic day of games includes upsets, classics
Week 7 of the college football season was hyped as one of the biggest of the year. It has come and gone and along with it went a day that won’t be soon forgotten in the sport. No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll fell in a...
Best signs from College GameDay at Alabama-Tennessee
Rocky Top is once again the host of College GameDay, as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee has wins over three ranked opponents in the wake of its 40-13 victory over the LSU Tigers last week. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Tennessee was given a 0.1% chance to make the College Football Playoff prior to the season. With a win over Alabama, however, the Vols' chances would leap to 48%.
