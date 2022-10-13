ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Nick Saban addresses how badly he wants to defeat Tennessee on Saturday

Nick Saban knows Alabama won’t be facing the same old this weekend. After defeating the Volunteers 15 straight times, the 16th consecutive win won’t come nearly as easily. The AP Poll has Tennessee ranked sixth in the nation and they’ll be playing within the confines of Neyland Stadium. With that said, Saban doesn’t want to blow anything out of proportion and wants to focus on getting the victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon, UCLA move into the Top 10 ahead of Gameday arriving in Eugene

It took five games and a bye for the Oregon Ducks football team to climb back into the Top 10. Thanks to USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah and Penn State getting smashed at Michigan, Oregon is now No. 9 in the nation, according to the most recent USA TODAY Coaches poll. Coincidentally, the Ducks’ next opponent, a 6-0 UCLA team, also had a bye and is the beneficiary of the miseries of the Trojans and Nittany Lions. The Bruins are now ranked No. 10. It’s perfect timing for both the Ducks and the Bruins with ESPN College Gameday selecting their upcoming game at Autzen Stadium Oct. 22. The matchup turns out to be a game of the Pac-12 two best teams and might be just Game 1 between these two powerhouses. Win or lose, both teams control their own destinies to reach the Pac-12 title game in Vegas with Utah coming to Eugene later in the season and UCLA still having to play the Trojans. List 7 things we learned in the college football world during Oregon Ducks' bye week
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#March Madness#Unc#American Football#Acc#Espn#Fbs University#Sec#Ucf#Byu
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8

Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Start time for Penn State vs. Ohio State officially announced

Get ready for another early kickoff when Penn State hosts Ohio State in a couple of weeks. The biggest game of the year on Penn State’s home schedule has officially been announced for a noon eastern kickoff. FOX announced it will air the Penn State home game against Ohio State as its Big Noon Kickoff game on Saturday, October 29. This was mostly expected to be the case as it is shaping up to be a big game in the Big Ten, regardless of what Penn State does on the road at Michigan. Ohio State is once again considered among the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ESPN

Best signs from College GameDay at Alabama-Tennessee

Rocky Top is once again the host of College GameDay, as the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers welcome the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee has wins over three ranked opponents in the wake of its 40-13 victory over the LSU Tigers last week. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, Tennessee was given a 0.1% chance to make the College Football Playoff prior to the season. With a win over Alabama, however, the Vols' chances would leap to 48%.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy