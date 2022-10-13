It took five games and a bye for the Oregon Ducks football team to climb back into the Top 10. Thanks to USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah and Penn State getting smashed at Michigan, Oregon is now No. 9 in the nation, according to the most recent USA TODAY Coaches poll. Coincidentally, the Ducks’ next opponent, a 6-0 UCLA team, also had a bye and is the beneficiary of the miseries of the Trojans and Nittany Lions. The Bruins are now ranked No. 10. It’s perfect timing for both the Ducks and the Bruins with ESPN College Gameday selecting their upcoming game at Autzen Stadium Oct. 22. The matchup turns out to be a game of the Pac-12 two best teams and might be just Game 1 between these two powerhouses. Win or lose, both teams control their own destinies to reach the Pac-12 title game in Vegas with Utah coming to Eugene later in the season and UCLA still having to play the Trojans. List 7 things we learned in the college football world during Oregon Ducks' bye week

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO