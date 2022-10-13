Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMullins, SC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
wpde.com
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events filled with dancing, food and fun
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our next stop for Peagler’s Picks takes us to The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. It’s a venue where you can let your hair down, hang out and dance on tables. During the month of October, The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events for you and your family […]
WMBF
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival. Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices. The city of Loris counts down to the...
Volunteers help renovate Florence house from the 1920s
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Everyone came out ahead as one of Helping Florence Flourish’s missions drew volunteers, South Florence High School cross country runners and a few of their parents to help restore a home for occupancy. The mission is one of many to take place in October as part of the organization’s ServeFLO initiative. […]
myhorrynews.com
Elderly Conway beagle escapes death then travels over 1,000 miles to new home
Fergus the beagle, with his stout stature and graying chops, is thought to be about 8-years-old. With his kind demeanor and gentle hugs, one might not guess that he was ever considered for euthanization. Fergus was saved from such a fate by Kathy Morella, a Conway local who runs a...
myhorrynews.com
Loris Bog-Off winner learned chicken bog recipe from watching grandfather cook
Pepper Lilly was a lucky man Saturday. In his second time ever competing in the Loris Bog-Off cooking contest, he took home a first place trophy during the 43rd annual festival. "It feels great," he said after being named the winner thanks to his chicken bog recipe that wowed the...
Friday’s 20/20 investigates twists and turns in Brittanee Drexel case
On Friday, ABC’s “20/20″ aired a two-hour program featuring exclusive interviews with family members and friends of victim Brittanee Drexel. The 17-year-old was last seen on video camera footage leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, during a spring break trip in April 2009. Detectives spent...
HBO show looking for extras in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An HBO show is looking for extras next week in Darlington. Filming will be in Darlington Monday and Tuesday for “The Righteous Gemstones,” according to a post by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting. The show is looking for five males who live in the area to portray “pit crew,” according to the […]
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
wfxb.com
Wild Water & Wheels May No Longer Be a Place for Fun in the Sun
A local water park may no longer be a place to go for some fun in the sun. An application has been filed in Surfside Beach to reassign properties and the list includes the Wild Water and Wheels site with requests to reuse the area for multi-family and commercial units.
WMBF
The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater. They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country...
The Post and Courier
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
Person in Mullins home injured by stray bullet, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was wounded Saturday by a stray bullet that entered their home in Mullins, according to police. The incident happened as two men were shooting on E. McIntyre Street, Mullins police said. No arrests have been reported. The injured person was treated for what was believed to be a non-life-threatening […]
wpde.com
ABC's 20/20 features the Brittanee Drexel story Friday night at 9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — ‘20/20’ uncovers twists and turns in the case of teenage girl Brittanee Drexel who seemingly vanished into thin air on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, stumping investigators for more than a decade. The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with family...
WMBF
A local restaurant is shining bright at Broadway at The Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Melt is locally owned and operated restaurant in Broadway at the Beach!. They specializes in wood-fired pizza, artisan grilled sandwiches and specialty drinks!. Our Halley Murrow went to check out these flavorful dishes that ‘melt’ in your mouth.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
wpde.com
'Being a golden retriever:' Nearly 900 runners complete goal of finishing MB Mini Marathon
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 900 people laced up their sneakers and embarked on a 13.1-mile run for the 13th Annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon Sunday. This was the third and final running event that happened this weekend. Other events included a 5K and a one-mile Doggie Dash.
African-American woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after an African-American woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
