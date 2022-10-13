ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competency hearing for suspect in Vegas homeless stabbings

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
A Las Vegas man charged with knife attacks on four homeless people , including two who died, will have his mental competency reviewed.

Court documents show that 33-year-old Christopher Martell is scheduled for a mental competency hearing next month.

Martell was arrested on Sept. 21 following an attack on two people — a woman in her 30s and an older man in a wheelchair — on Flamingo Road not far from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Police said both victims were homeless.

RELATED: The Jody Thompson Devries story, changing the stigma around homelessness

Investigators say they found evidence showing Martell was the same assailant who killed 57-year-old Jody Devries and 74-year-old Mary Susan Miller. Both women were found dead behind a church about a week apart last month—before Martell's arrest.

The Clark County coroner said both died of multiple stab and slash wounds. Neither had a home address.

Martell has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Psychiatrist offers insight into stabbing attacks on homeless in Las Vegas

