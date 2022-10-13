ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMMpo_0iXj2WAe00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School.

Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the judge said, telling the man he hopes the years he spends behind bars provide an opportunity to deal with whatever prompted his actions.

MORE: Arson fire destroys 18k-square-foot ‘Palazzo Destefani’ mansion of local air racing legend

Zulfa sentenced Sias to 15 years in prison. The defendant pleaded no contest last month to arson charges and, when released, he must register as an arson offender for life.

According to court documents, Sias, 30, entered the mansion on Buena Vista Road just south of McCutcheon Road from a balcony on the north side. He used a lighter to ignite fires in rooms on the second and third floors, broke a sliding glass door to the cabana area, drank alcohol then used the liquid to start more fires, the reports say.

Bill Destefani, the mansion’s owner, was sleeping in the office area when his dog started barking. He went outside and saw flames shooting through the roof .

The following morning, Sias was found near fires at Independence High. One fire damaged stucco to a school bathroom, a fire in a stack of barstools damaged a metal shipping container and a third was found smoldering in a plastic trash can, firefighters said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 6

David Bringle
3d ago

Horrific, understandable to a small degree. Cheap land in the westside got bought up. Megacrap homes got built. Pushing up home ownership prices and property taxes on small home owners. Wrong actions by this individual, but in ways understandable. Especially when considering how much drug abuse flies around the west part Bakersfield. Often going left to the side by BPD, who tend in the past to focus their attack efforts on the poor; while often failing to arrest and prosecute the westside wealthy.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home

TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fear in Kern County after string of shootings

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The growing fear of violence in the South Valley after a string of deadly shootings over the last few days has, in some communities, prompted football game cancellations. “It’s kind of confusing, it’s kind of scary,” said Rachael Gonzalez, grandmother of a high school freshman in Wasco, Kern County. “We […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Suspect wanted for alleged theft from Goodwill

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road. BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19. She is described as a white woman […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop. The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man sentenced to 15 years for fire that destroyed $2M mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The man responsible for a fire that destroyed a $2M mansion in March 2022 was sentenced today to 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 29 pleaded no contest on Sept. 14 on three arson charges relating to destroying the Destefani mansion. The charges included arson of an inhabited structure or property, arson of a structure of forest land and possession of materials used for arson, according to court records.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Alcohol#Violent Crime#Independence High School#Buena Vista Road
KGET

Fatal pedestrian collision closes Highway 99 offramp

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle near the southbound Highway 99 offramp at Hosking, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. The page says the collision happened just after 8 p.m. The Hosking offramp will be closed for an unknown amount of time. Avoid […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

New Vans store coming to the Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new Vans Store is coming to the Outlets at Tejon at the end of November. The 48-hundred-square-foot store will be located between Journey’s and Hot Topic. Outlet officials said the store will offer clearance rates on Vans’ classics, apparel and accessories.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
news-ridgecrest.com

Fire ravages dwelling, garage Friday, Oct. 7

By LAURA Austin News Review Staff Writer– At about 2:45 PM on Friday, October 7, 29 personnel from the Kern County Fire Department, Ridgecrest Police Department, and China Lake Fire Department, were dispatched to a working structure fire at a home on N. Mahan St., in Ridgecrest. Upon arrival,...
RIDGECREST, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Highway 99

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A vehicle that appeared to be a work truck fatally struck a pedestrian on the shoulder of Highway 99 southbound near Hosking Road in the city of Bakersfield Thursday, Oct. 13, around 7:56 p.m. California Highway Patrol officers shut down the off-ramp and continued the investigation.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man killed in motorcycle vs. semi-truck collision identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 5 in Lebec. Officials say Jabali Ibrahim Mani Jacks, 32, of San Leandro, Calif., was the operator of the Harley Davidson that collided with the rear of a semi-truck on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

18 students graduate from KCSO academy class

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 18 students graduating POST Academy class Thursday afternoon. The acronym POST stands for Peace Officer Standard Training. The graduation took place at the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame in Downtown Bakersfield. The basic law enforcement graduates received a badge from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy