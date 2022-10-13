Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School.

Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the judge said, telling the man he hopes the years he spends behind bars provide an opportunity to deal with whatever prompted his actions.

Zulfa sentenced Sias to 15 years in prison. The defendant pleaded no contest last month to arson charges and, when released, he must register as an arson offender for life.

According to court documents, Sias, 30, entered the mansion on Buena Vista Road just south of McCutcheon Road from a balcony on the north side. He used a lighter to ignite fires in rooms on the second and third floors, broke a sliding glass door to the cabana area, drank alcohol then used the liquid to start more fires, the reports say.

Bill Destefani, the mansion’s owner, was sleeping in the office area when his dog started barking. He went outside and saw flames shooting through the roof .

The following morning, Sias was found near fires at Independence High. One fire damaged stucco to a school bathroom, a fire in a stack of barstools damaged a metal shipping container and a third was found smoldering in a plastic trash can, firefighters said.

