KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 will operate without divisions in football next season, when the arrival of Central Florida, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston creates a 14-team conference and ends its current round-robin scheduling framework. Commissioner Brett Yormark held a call with Big 12 schools Tuesday to announce the plan. Every school will play nine conference games, just like they have since it became a 10-team league, and schools will play each other at least once in each two-year period. Traditional rivalries, or at least those left after realignments, will be preserved. “Excited about what it will look like,” Yormark said during Big 12 women’s basketball media day at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. “Looking at geography, you know, from a student-athlete perspective and travel, all those principles are part of the decision-making, but we’ll end up in a great place.” From its formation in 1996 until the departure of Nebraska and Colorado in 2010, the league’s teams were split into two six-team divisions, with eight conference games each year and the divisional winners meeting in the league title game.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO