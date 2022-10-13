SAN FRANCISCO -- In San Francisco, a recently completed mural on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was vandalized overnight.The art work originally read: "We are on native land." It was created by a group of local artists looking to pay homage to indigenous history in the Bay Area.Friday morning, one of the artists found the painting had been covered with black paint and writing that read "No such thing."ALSO READ: SF voters to decide on reopening JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate ParkThe artists told KPIX that they won't be discouraged by what they called a "cowardly, racist act"...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO