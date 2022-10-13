Read full article on original website
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer
The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
NBC Bay Area
SF Artist Fights For the Displaced, While Fighting Eviction
When artist Fernando Marti landed in San Francisco's Mission District in the late nineties, it was a tumultuous time with evictions soaring in an era that would come to be known as the first dot-com boom. In the rancorous storm of political upheaval, the native of Ecuador joined-up with the...
santaclaranews.org
Anthony Becker Attacks Santa Clara News Online with Unsubstantiated Claims
Yesterday, San Jose Spotlight published an article claiming that Mayoral candidate Anthony Becker has been the subject of death threats and homophobic remarks. Becker claims that Santa Clara News Online (SCNO) is the “primary culprit” of the attacks. First and foremost, I want to say that I condemn...
Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
NBC Bay Area
Hillary Clinton Attends Prop 1 Event in San Francisco
Former senator and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was in San Francisco Thursday as she attended a panel for California Proposition 1. Prop 1 is the effort to enshrine reproductive rights in the California constitution. Clinton talked about the restrictions she saw in Europe. She said she hopes the U.S. doesn’t...
Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats
The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
Milpitas mayoral candidate faces state probe
California’s political watchdog is investigating a Milpitas official running for mayor after a resident accused her of falsifying information on campaign forms. The Fair Political Practices Commission confirmed in a letter to Milpitas resident Christopher Martin that it has opened a case to look into the complaint against Vice Mayor Carmen Montano, which alleges she may have lied on a financial interest form about the purpose of a trip to China in April 2019.
NBC Bay Area
Chavez vs. Mahan: Closer Look at Candidates Seeking to Become San Jose's Next Mayor
San Jose is set to get a new mayor. With current Mayor Sam Liccardo terming out, voters have two candidates to decide between: Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who is largely backed by labor interests, and city Councilman Matt Mahan, backed largely by the city's business community. Both candidates...
New Native American mural on JFK Drive defaced by vandals
SAN FRANCISCO -- In San Francisco, a recently completed mural on JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was vandalized overnight.The art work originally read: "We are on native land." It was created by a group of local artists looking to pay homage to indigenous history in the Bay Area.Friday morning, one of the artists found the painting had been covered with black paint and writing that read "No such thing."ALSO READ: SF voters to decide on reopening JFK Drive to cars in Golden Gate ParkThe artists told KPIX that they won't be discouraged by what they called a "cowardly, racist act"...
NBC Bay Area
Officers Take 9 Guns Off Tenderloin Streets in San Francisco
Over the course of five days, San Francisco police officers said they seized nine guns and arrested eight suspects in five separate investigations in the Tenderloin neighborhood, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Friday. On Sept. 27, officers located two suspects said to be involved in a sexual assault...
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
Students push UCSC for response on burning of Mexican flag; school investigating incident
Amid a Thursday protest march and plans for a healing circle Friday in the wake of what student groups are calling a "hate crime," UC Santa Cruz administrators assured the campus the incident was being taken seriously.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake
A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Community Holds Vigil to Honor Man Shot, Killed by UC Berkeley Campus
Hundreds gathered in San Lorenzo Thursday in honor of a leader in the Samoan community who was gunned down near the UC Berkeley campus Saturday. People sang and prayed for Isamaeli Mataafa, 29, who was shot and killed on a night where three others were injured. “Even though I am...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
marinlocalnews.com
Rich people flee the Bay Area
The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why
Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
Washington Examiner
Husky gets poisoned by meth while on walk through homeless-infested San Jose
A dog owner in California is shaken after his beloved Alaskan husky was poisoned by meth while walking the homeless-infested streets of San Jose. Loki, a 10-year-old husky, became ill after he had sniffed and explored brush on a walk that officials believe had traces of meth, according to a report.
