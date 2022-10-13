ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football: Don’t just look at AP and Coaches polls

The week eight traditional polls are out. Alabama football fans will mostly look at the AP and Coaches polls with chagrin for a potential, undefeated season gone awry. More on the two polls below, but more important stuff needs attention first. Not just Alabama fans, but every college football fan...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama falls in latest AP Top 25 rankings after Tennessee loss: Best tweets, memes

The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially fallen outside of the Top 5 in the latest AP rankings following their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Alabama Crimson Tide had close calls against the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies this season, but were able to hold on. It was only a matter of time before Alabama was handed their first loss of the season, and it happened in Week 7.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
