Tennessee football breaks long drought by cracking top five of both polls
It’s been a long time coming. After beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 Saturday, Tennessee football was able to do something it hasn’t done in years and in one case decades. The Vols are finally in the top five of both major polls. UT, now 6-0 for the...
Alabama Football: Don’t just look at AP and Coaches polls
The week eight traditional polls are out. Alabama football fans will mostly look at the AP and Coaches polls with chagrin for a potential, undefeated season gone awry. More on the two polls below, but more important stuff needs attention first. Not just Alabama fans, but every college football fan...
Alabama falls in latest AP Top 25 rankings after Tennessee loss: Best tweets, memes
The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially fallen outside of the Top 5 in the latest AP rankings following their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Alabama Crimson Tide had close calls against the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies this season, but were able to hold on. It was only a matter of time before Alabama was handed their first loss of the season, and it happened in Week 7.
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
