Houston, TX

FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

All Of San Diego Is Buying Into The Padres’ New Mascot

Ever since a goose came out onto the field and took center stage during Game 2 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium, the San Diego Padres and their fanbase have been galvanized. Perhaps this goose could turn into their own personal “rally goose” as they try to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
