Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Theta Chi fraternity house filled with 9 non-affiliated students this yearThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
World Famous Pet Comedy Show is Coming to MA!Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
WCVB
North Shore man dies after crashing motorcycle into utility pole in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he crashed a motorcycle into a utility pole early Sunday morning in Beverly, according to police. Beverly police said the crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. in the area of 46 McKay St. Responding officers found a motorcycle on its...
WCVB
Massachusetts man, woman killed in 5-vehicle crash on I-495 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man and woman from Massachusetts are dead after they were involved in a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, according to state police. Troopers received calls about the crash shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday and found three vehicles in the right breakdown lane and two in the center median along I-495 south near Mile Marker 29.8.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after crashing into truck on Green Street early Sunday
WORCESTER - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a truck on Green Street early Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened around 1 a.m., police said in a news release. A preliminary investigation indicated a 23-year-old male motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed struck the rear passenger's side of a Chevrolet Silverado. ...
nbcboston.com
One Dead After Motorcycle Crash in Beverly
One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Beverly, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say the person was operating a motorcycle southbound on McKay Street in Beverly when they lost control, went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. The person was transported to...
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
1 dead in commercial truck crash on I-495
The crash Monday morning involved a waste services truck and a box truck, according to state police.
whdh.com
Man in custody, multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbings
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person was in critical condition after four people were stabbed downtown. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said they arrested Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, on-scene. He is expected to be arraigned...
51-year-old man killed after construction-vehicle fell on top of him in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — A man was killed Friday after he was found trapped beneath a small construction vehicle at his property on King Street in Leicester. Emergency crews responded to the 66 King St. address, just before 12 p.m., and found a 51-year-old man beneath the skid-steer loader, similar to a Bobcat-type piece of equipment, according to police.
Robert Stuart Jr. identified as man killed in Leicester equipment accident
Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior dead, another injured, in double rollover crash
An 18-year-old Massachusetts high school senior has been killed and another has been injured in a rollover crash involving multiple vehicles. On Wednesday, just before 4:30 p.m., Needham Police and Fire Personnel responded to the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane for a two-car rollover crash. Needham Police and...
Wrong-Way Driver on I-93 in NH Forces Cars Off Road
Several vehicles were run off Interstate 93 near Manchester Thursday night by a wrong-way driver later charged with driving while intoxicated. The driver, identified as Douglas Lippert, 54, of Milford, NH, entered the highway at Exit 5 in Londonderry traveling northbound in the southbound lanes, according to New Hampshire State Police. Drivers were forced off the road when Lippert reached the area of mile marker 17 in Manchester.
Driver killed in two-car rollover in Needham
NEEDHAM - One driver has died after a two-car rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.Needham Police said the crash happened at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. First responders treated the drivers of the vehicles at the scene and then they were transported to an area hospital where one of the operators was pronounced dead. There were no passengers in either vehicle, and the names of the drivers have not been released.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
mynbc5.com
Man killed in fatal tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire
BOW, N.H. — A man died after a tractor-trailer collision in Bow, New Hampshire, on Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police found the man on Interstate 93 South around 6:30 a.m. after his pickup truck struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer. He was brought to Concord Hospital, where...
Police: Electrical surges causing transformer fires, smoke in buildings throughout Waltham
According to the Waltham Police Department, electrical surges are causing transformer fires, malfunctioning traffic lights and smoke in buildings throughout the city. The exact scope or severity of the incident is unknown at this time. Boston 25 has reached out to Waltham Police and will update this story when more information is available.
WCVB
6 shot during after-hours party at warehouse in Worcester, police say
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police say six people were shot overnight during a party at a warehouse in the Massachusetts city. Police said officers were dispatched shortly before 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a warehouse at 88 Webster St., where they found a male shooting victim suffering from serious injuries. Officers rendered medical aid to the man before an ambulance took him to an area hospital.
18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash
NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
