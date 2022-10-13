Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died Friday after becoming trapped under a piece of construction equipment in a garage in Leicester. Robert Stuart Jr. was the man killed in what authorities have described as a “tragic accident,” according to a statement from the Worcester District Attorney’s Office. He was was working on the equipment in the garage at 66 King St. around 11:50 a.m. when he became trapped under a skid-steer loader, a relatively small vehicle that can be used for digging holes, lifting materials and other activities. First responders were able to pull him out from under the machinery, but they found that he had died from his injuries.

LEICESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO