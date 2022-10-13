Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on resistance in Iran: the people v the regime
It is now more than a month since the death of Mahsa Amini – following her detention by morality police for “improper hijab” – ignited outrage in Iran. The protests set alight by the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman have persisted and thrived despite the regime’s brutality, and have gone far beyond women’s rights. They are not only the longest-running since the Green Movement emerged in 2009, but are more geographically and socially diverse. They build on previous demands, and go beyond them. Though women are at the forefront, men too have chanted “women, life, freedom”. Participants have ranged from bareheaded schoolgirls to their parents and even grandparents.
To know how the war in Ukraine will end, watch Zelensky, not Putin
If you are tired of reading about Russia’s war in Ukraine, give yourself a short break and prepare for a long winter of discontent. While pundits and planners are busy gaming out the inevitable question, “How does it end?” cynics and realists are coming to terms with the fact that unless the Russian people say “enough,” or until the Ukrainians win back their entire country, this bloody mess will continue.
