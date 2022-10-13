ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul

Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
TROY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with August shooting in Schenectady

A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left a man critically injured. 21 year old Tyquan Matthews turned himself in to police yesterday. He now faces one count of second-degree attempted murder. Matthews is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times in the...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 10:13 a.m., Troy police arrested Joel Reyes-Febres, 24, of Troy. Reyes-Febres was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 5:05 p.m., Troy...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Lawyers for man charged in Albany sword attack appear in court

Lawyers for the man accused of attacking another man with two swords in Albany were in court on Friday. Randell Mason is accused of attacking a man with a sword at a drop-in center for the homeless, back in August. The victim – Jon Romano – is recovering in a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes

An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody

A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns

A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents

A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
QUEENSBURY, NY

