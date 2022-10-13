Read full article on original website
Related
Albany police arrest two for stolen gun
Albany police arrested two individuals for having a loaded gun in their car. The gun was allegedly stolen out of South Carolina in 2016.
WNYT
Two in custody in connection to stolen U-Haul
Breaking new details on a traffic back up on 787 Saturday night. We’ve learned that Troy police were tracking down a stolen U-Haul and pulled over that U-Haul, blocking parts of the highway. Police tell us they arrested two suspects for stealing the vehicle. We received several tips about...
WRGB
Two arrested, stolen firearm recovered after Albany traffic stop
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two people face weapons charges following a stop for a minor traffic infraction Friday in Albany. While patrolling in the City of Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a Ford Focus in the area of Hunter Street and Colby Street for a minor traffic infraction. During...
WNYT
Arrest made in connection with August shooting in Schenectady
A Schenectady man has been arrested in connection with an August shooting that left a man critically injured. 21 year old Tyquan Matthews turned himself in to police yesterday. He now faces one count of second-degree attempted murder. Matthews is accused of shooting a 28-year-old man multiple times in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 10:13 a.m., Troy police arrested Joel Reyes-Febres, 24, of Troy. Reyes-Febres was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic infraction. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 10, at 5:05 p.m., Troy...
WNYT
Lawyers for man charged in Albany sword attack appear in court
Lawyers for the man accused of attacking another man with two swords in Albany were in court on Friday. Randell Mason is accused of attacking a man with a sword at a drop-in center for the homeless, back in August. The victim – Jon Romano – is recovering in a...
WNYT
Albany County teen charged with stealing motorbikes
An Albany County teen is charged with burglary and larceny. Sheriff Craig Apple says 19-year-old William Kelone went into a barn or garage back in August and stole three motorbikes. Those bikes were worth $7,000. Kelone is also charged with conspiracy.
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Pittsfield inmate released to pre-trial custody
A Pittsfield man who was in pre-trial custody for about a month because his GPS monitoring device ran out of a charge, was ordered to be let go, pending trial. According to our media partners at The Berkshire Eagle, prosecutors asked for Seneca Jermaine Gillyard to be held in pre-trial custody because his tracking bracelet died for several hours, putting him in violation of the terms of his probation.
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
Sand Lake Police arrest man after domestic dispute
Sand Lake State Police arrested Mark S. Ring, 32 of Berlin on October 11. Ring was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on September 30.
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 3 bodies found inside Stamford home believed to have overdosed on fentanyl
Three bodies were discovered inside of a home in Stamford, police say.
Bronx man faces grand larceny charge in Amsterdam
A Bronx man was arrested in Amsterdam on Tuesday. Jevon Giles, 27, allegedly stole over $4,400 from the Amsterdam Walmart.
WNYT
Several arrested at Bennington home for drugs, guns
A search warrant in Bennington has led to seven arrests. Police and Homeland Security served their third search warrant at 546 Main St. apartment A, the home of Peter Aleksonis. Several people tried to run out the back when authorities entered through the front, according to police. During the search...
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
Upstate New York Man Allegedly Stabbed Landlord Over TV Remote
One man was stabbed, and the other was arrested on Monday, October 10th in Hudson, New York. According to the Hudson Police Department, a 52-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his landlord on Monday around 5 p.m. in Columbia County. According to News 10, police responded to...
WNYT
Queensbury man facing charges in four separate Lake George incidents
A Queensbury man is facing burglary and criminal trespassing charges for three different incidents over four days in Lake George. Alfred Lambdin, 39, entered a business without permission overnight on October 7 and stole cash and other items, police say. Then, on October 10, Lambdin is accused of trespassing and...
Schenectady Police find missing 11-year-old
Detectives from the Schenectady Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau are asking for the public's help in finding Saraya M. Shropshire, 11.
Comments / 0