Allrecipes.com
Homemade Smash Burgers
Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil the grate. Set a cast iron flat-top griddle or large cast iron skillet onto the grill and preheat until smoking. Spread butter on the inside of the buns and toast on the flat-top until lightly browned. Set aside. Form meat...
thecountrycook.net
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Valerie Bertinelli’s No-Bake Dessert Bars Are Chocolately, Decadent & Perfect for Holiday Parties
Although you can go to any grocery store or pharmacy right now and pick up a bag of mini candy bars, there’s something a bit more special about snacking on a treat made right in your own kitchen. And Valerie Bertinelli has just the recipe to satisfy your Halloween candy-loving sweet tooth: No-Bake Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Pretzel Bars.
I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]
MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
EatingWell
ThePrep: A Week of Our Best Quick Dinners
I love to get creative in the kitchen and try out new recipes, and reading recipe reviews is how I gauge what to make. This helps guarantee easy, delicious dinners during the busy week! This week's meal plan features some of our best 30-minute dinners, all of which have positive reviews and a 4.5-star rating or higher. From comforting pastas to cozy, cheesy casseroles and hearty stews, it's bound to be a tasty week of meals.
triangletribune.com
A family favorite in just 5 minutes
Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
The Daily South
Southern Butter Rolls
In the Pantheon of Southern baked goods, Southern Butter Rolls might rise to the top due to the ingenuity and resourcefulness it probably took to make these: They are one part biscuit and one part cinnamon rolls, and they're baked in a supremely simple sauce that turns beautifully rich and custardy when cooked.
Agriculture Online
4 slow-cooker sandwiches for busy days
Slow cookers are the heroes of busy days. Pop the ingredients for these hot sandwiches in, and go about your day. If your family is eating at home, the sandwiches will be ready to assemble when you are. Take them to the field by putting the hot meat mixtures in an insulated container and pack the bread and cheese separately.
Aldi Is Selling a Pumpkin Casserole Dish, and It’s Under $15
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Halloween is almost here, which means everyone’s getting dressed up for the season — and by everyone, that includes your kitchenware.
purewow.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Because the one thing your holiday spread is missing is chocolate. In our humble opinion, the holiday spread is always lacking one thing: chocolate. The solution? These pecan pie brownies, which are gooey, rich and gilded with a nutty, caramelly topping just like your favorite pie. Even better, they start with a boxed mix, so making dessert has never been easier (or more impressive).
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
Brown Butter Macadamia Nut Cookies
It’s hard to find a more iconic recipe featuring white chocolate chips than macadamia nut cookies. The perfect balance between sweet, salty, nutty, and buttery have made them classic for a reason. This recipe takes them to the next level with brown butter, which brings an amazing flavor. But the best part is that the dough come together in just 15 minutes and you don’t even need a mixer to make them!
12tomatoes.com
Carolina Pecan Bars
When it comes to delicious baked goods, a southern recipe will seldom let you down and this recipe was no exception! I couldn’t find much about the origin of these Carolina Pecan Bars, but with plenty of butter and toasted pecans, it seems like a recipe that would be right at home in a southern grandmother’s recipe collection. Rich and decadent, these little bars are almost more cookie-like than cake-like in texture. Once we go over the recipe steps you’ll see why!
Food & Wine
Spinach Dip Hot Bread
This gooey, cheesy appetizer is perfect for watching the game, alongside a salad or bowl of soup, or on a lazy weekend afternoon. The toasty sliced sourdough boule is filled with buttery bechamel sauce and spinach, but the real star is the Calabrian chiles, which lend each bite a gentle kick of heat. Feel free to customize this depending on the bread you have on-hand; it works nicely with a baguette, too.
Chetna Makan's take on Boston Cream Pie is truly something special
"If mango is in season, I would 100% sprinkle some fresh mango on top. And if you want to change [or] combine different fruits . . . coconut, raspberries, and chocolate is another fantastic combination." — Chetna Makan. Heat the oven to 350°F/180°C. Grease two 8-inch round cake tins...
Click10.com
Simple Glazed Carrots
1 bunch baby carrots, peeled, if needed (if the skin is clean and soft, I’ll usually leave it on) and cut into halves on a bias. cold water just about ¾ of the way up the carrots. 1/8 teaspoon caraway seeds. dill for garnish. Place carrots, butter, sugar,...
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pecan Pie
When you think of pecan pie, you probably think of the sweet and sticky pecan halves lined up in a flaky crust but Angel Pecan Pie is very different type of pecan pie. See, there’s no traditional pastry crust and the filling doesn’t contain any pecans at all… because they’re right there in the crust! (There’s also cracker crumbs and whipped egg whites and a few other fun tricks. You’ll see.)
