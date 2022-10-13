ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax reductions likely in the balance, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win out in Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WNYT

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on...
GEORGIA STATE
WNYT

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels, locked in a tight race with implications on the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state, were scheduled to meet Friday for their one and only debate. Evers has cast himself as the only block against...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNYT

Zeldin in Albany to discuss recent violence

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, stopped at Paesan’s Pizza in Albany on Friday. The visit came just one week after Police Chief Eric Hawkins teamed up with the owner to deliver pizzas in an effort to turn things around after recent violence in the area.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WNYT

As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won’t debate Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. “I’m most focused on being the governor right now,” the Republican told reporters this week, a response he’s repeated throughout the months when asked about the race.
TENNESSEE STATE
WNYT

Republicans hope for a ‘new’ Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
KANSAS STATE
WNYT

Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
WNYT

Department of Agriculture warns of rising pumpkin prices

Picking pumpkins may be costing New Yorkers more this year than years prior according to the Department of Agriculture. We spoke with the family of the Schuyler Farms Pumpkin Patch, They’ve hosted been the pumpkin patch for about 20 years. Each year, they make it a point to serve...
AGRICULTURE
WNYT

Lawsuit filed against proposed Moreau fertilizer plant

Plans to build a fertilizer plant in Moreau may be hitting a snag. The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls filed the suit, in an effort to stop the plant. The lawsuit has been filed against the Moreau Planning Board, Saratoga Biochar Solutions and its CEO. The company’s CEO...
MOREAU, NY
WNYT

Benson’s celebrates success of pet adoption campaign

Operation at Ease is celebrating the success of September’s Service Dog Awareness Month and their “Paw Print” campaign. All the Bensons Pet Stores in New York and Massachusetts sold colored paw prints for $2 each during the month of September. Customers who purchased the paw prints wrote...
ROTTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy