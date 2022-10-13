Read full article on original website
NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — With abortion restrictions, looser gun rules and deeper tax reductions likely in the balance, North Carolina Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in campaign trenches over whose policy agenda will win out in Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats and...
Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips
ATLANTA (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. Oliver is the third name on...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels, locked in a tight race with implications on the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state, were scheduled to meet Friday for their one and only debate. Evers has cast himself as the only block against...
Zeldin in Albany to discuss recent violence
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, stopped at Paesan’s Pizza in Albany on Friday. The visit came just one week after Police Chief Eric Hawkins teamed up with the owner to deliver pizzas in an effort to turn things around after recent violence in the area.
As election nears, Tennessee Gov. Lee won’t debate Martin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Less than a month before Election Day, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has no plans to participate in a debate against Democratic opponent Dr. Jason Martin. “I’m most focused on being the governor right now,” the Republican told reporters this week, a response he’s repeated throughout the months when asked about the race.
Republicans hope for a ‘new’ Kris Kobach in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Oct. 14: The last day to register to vote in NY
Friday, October 14 marks your last chance to sign up and make your voice heard in the November election. Early voting runs from October 29 through November 6.
Migrants flown to Massachusetts certified as crime victims
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas sheriff has certified 49 migrants flown from San Antonio to Massachusetts last month to be crime victims, a move that allows them to apply for special visas to remain in the United States. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s certifications allow the mostly Venezuelan...
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Department of Agriculture warns of rising pumpkin prices
Picking pumpkins may be costing New Yorkers more this year than years prior according to the Department of Agriculture. We spoke with the family of the Schuyler Farms Pumpkin Patch, They’ve hosted been the pumpkin patch for about 20 years. Each year, they make it a point to serve...
Lawsuit filed against proposed Moreau fertilizer plant
Plans to build a fertilizer plant in Moreau may be hitting a snag. The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls filed the suit, in an effort to stop the plant. The lawsuit has been filed against the Moreau Planning Board, Saratoga Biochar Solutions and its CEO. The company’s CEO...
Benson’s celebrates success of pet adoption campaign
Operation at Ease is celebrating the success of September’s Service Dog Awareness Month and their “Paw Print” campaign. All the Bensons Pet Stores in New York and Massachusetts sold colored paw prints for $2 each during the month of September. Customers who purchased the paw prints wrote...
