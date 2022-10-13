Read full article on original website
Marilyn Almy
3d ago
AYFKM? He will be back in court which means he was RELEASED so he can get MORE guns to carry out his plan? We are ALL doomed!
Jamie A Murphy
3d ago
if u make a threat like that and have the means to do it, that should be a wrap..... as long as there is proof it actually accured. should not be released without a hefty bail, at very least.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
WRGB
Intimidation incident at Fulton County high school leads to illegal firearm charges
NORTHVILLE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Edinburg man, accused of possessing multiple firearms in his home following an investigation following an incident at a Fulton County High school. 42-year-old Brian L. Perrott, according to police was the target of a complaint by a Northville...
theupstater.com
Police: Suspended registration leads to weapons arrests
BETHLEHEM — A traffic stop for a suspended registration led to two arrests on several weapons charges after police found multiple weapons in the vehicle, including bomb-making materials, a loaded firearm and an ammunition-feeding device, according to Bethlehem Police. On Oct. 10 at around 10:11 p.m., Bethlehem Police stopped...
WNYT
Saratoga County jury deliberating fate of man charged in shovel attack
A Saratoga County jury is now deliberating in the case of a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend’s father with a shovel. Troy Tenace is being tried for assault. As prosecutors tell it, Tenace hit a man in the head with a shovel in the town of Ballston in September 2021.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Convicted felon sent back to prison for Dover hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin has sentenced another one of the men involved in a hate crime that occurred in Dover in December of 2021. Forty-year-old Joshua Benson was sentenced by McLoughlin on Wednesday. Benson has been in prison before after armed robbery convictions. The convicted...
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
mynbc5.com
St. Albans woman arrested for possessing more than 100 bags of heroin
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A St. Albans woman was arrested for drug possession after police found more than 100 bags of heroin in her purse. St. Albans Police found 27-year-old Mercedes Abaire of St. Albans City sleeping in a stairwell of an apartment building on Oct 4. After...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
WCAX
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont, and police said he didn’t come quietly. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car speeding on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Sept. 29. As the deputy got...
Police Say Hudson Valley Father and Daughter Double-Teamed Victim
State police say a Hudson Valley father and his teenage daughter teamed up to brutally assault a local victim. It's heartwarming when you see a parent spending time with their child and sharing their interests, but not when that hobby is violently attacking someone. That's exactly what state police say a Hudson Valley father and daughter were up to on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Mass. State Police, DEA seize nearly 30,000 units of fentanyl in ongoing operation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration seized thousands of dosage units of suspected fentanyl Tuesday during an ongoing joint operation Tuesday. According to the State Police Communication Director David Procopio, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics (CINRET) West Unit teamed up with members...
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
wwnytv.com
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
wamc.org
Drug arrests in Plattsburgh include three men from Connecticut
Five people were arrested in Plattsburgh Monday following an investigation into the transport and sale of narcotics in the city. Plattsburgh City Police say they seized about 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 seized while executing a search warrant on Sandalwood Way.
WNYT
Migrants certified as crime victims
We’ve been reporting on the migrant crisis unfolding downstate and in the Capital Region, but we’re getting new details about the migrants arriving in Massachusetts. We’ve just learned that dozens of migrants flown from San Antonio to the bay state last month, are being certified as crime victims.
Four killed in Niagara County crash identified
Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision.
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
