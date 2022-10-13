Read full article on original website
Virginia man’s butternut squash breaks state record
Jarosh and his wife, Maryellen, who live near Rixeyville, enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables but have had more produce in years past than they could eat or give away. To avoid the waste this year, he decided to convert his primary garden into a land of giants.
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
wfxrtv.com
Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt
Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals and shelters are asking the community for help. Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community …. Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS extends smoke alarm exchange
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although Fire Prevention Week is sizzling out Fire Prevention Month is still smoking and Roanoke Fire-EMS says they are expanding their gift card incentive to get smoke alarms to residents of Roanoke. Firefighters say if your smoke alarms aren’t working, are over 10 years old,...
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
wfxrtv.com
City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns
City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns. City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment …. City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns. Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg …. The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a...
wfxrtv.com
D.A.S.H Vehicle takes healthcare on the road!
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) brought their D.A.S.H. vehicle out to Salem Farmer's market today-- offering free vaccines to people in the area. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) brought their D.A.S.H. vehicle out to Salem Farmer's market today-- offering free vaccines to people in the area.
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: Screaming Vegan
WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with the head chef of Screaming Vegan Thomas Leonard to talk about food that will not only keep customers happy but healthy as well. WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with the head chef of Screaming Vegan Thomas Leonard to talk about food that will not only keep customers happy but healthy as well.
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
wfxrtv.com
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg
Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers …. Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant...
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
wfxrtv.com
Blacksburg Brew Do returns for 13th year at Historic Smithfield
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Live music, craft beer, and food trucks all under the fall foliage! Blacksburg Brew Do is back for its 13th year on the grounds of historic Smithfield. The event is being held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. hosted by the...
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
wfxrtv.com
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville
On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville. On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Washington...
fox5dc.com
8 injured after shooting at outside gathering in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. - Gunshots fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering in Virginia early Sunday left eight people wounded, officials said. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, where an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into the crowd, the city tweeted Sunday.
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WHSV
Crash caused backup on I-81 S
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
