ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals and shelters are asking the community for help. Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community …. Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS extends smoke alarm exchange

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Although Fire Prevention Week is sizzling out Fire Prevention Month is still smoking and Roanoke Fire-EMS says they are expanding their gift card incentive to get smoke alarms to residents of Roanoke. Firefighters say if your smoke alarms aren’t working, are over 10 years old,...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Front Royal, VA
State
Virginia State
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Front Royal, VA
Lifestyle
nbc16.com

2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports

STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
STERLING, VA
wfxrtv.com

City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns

City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns. City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment …. City of Danville taking action with homeless encampment concerns. Man charged in connection with shooting at Lynchburg …. The Lynchburg Police Department says they have charged a man in connection with a...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

D.A.S.H Vehicle takes healthcare on the road!

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) brought their D.A.S.H. vehicle out to Salem Farmer's market today-- offering free vaccines to people in the area. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) brought their D.A.S.H. vehicle out to Salem Farmer's market today-- offering free vaccines to people in the area.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Foodie Friday: Screaming Vegan

WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with the head chef of Screaming Vegan Thomas Leonard to talk about food that will not only keep customers happy but healthy as well. WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke with the head chef of Screaming Vegan Thomas Leonard to talk about food that will not only keep customers happy but healthy as well.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hutchinson
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg

Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers …. Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fig#Virginia Tech Grad
WDBJ7.com

Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
COVINGTON, VA
WSOC Charlotte

8 injured in shooting near James Madison University in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Eight people were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Virginia near James Madison University, authorities said. The incident occurred at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg at about 2:20 a.m. EDT, WRIC-TV reported. None of the victims suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to the television station.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville

On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville. On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. Washington...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

8 injured after shooting at outside gathering in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Gunshots fired into a crowd at an outdoor gathering in Virginia early Sunday left eight people wounded, officials said. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Devon Lane in Harrisonburg, where an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into the crowd, the city tweeted Sunday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Crash caused backup on I-81 S

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash near Harrisonburg caused delays in the south-bound lane near MM 238 earlier this evening. Backups were as far back as 3 miles at one point, but the crash has since been cleared. Stay tuned to WHSV for traffic updates and alerts.
HARRISONBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy