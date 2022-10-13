Read full article on original website
Caution! If you’re a firearms owner I’d be real leery if they require you to scan your identification. Weed may be legal in NY but not federally. I wouldn’t put it past this governor of ours to back door gun owners who try and purchase marijuana.
WNYT
Lawsuit filed against proposed Moreau fertilizer plant
Plans to build a fertilizer plant in Moreau may be hitting a snag. The Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls filed the suit, in an effort to stop the plant. The lawsuit has been filed against the Moreau Planning Board, Saratoga Biochar Solutions and its CEO. The company’s CEO...
Malta Stewart’s opens in relocated spot, now has gas pumps
Stewart's Shops has relocated its Malta store just a short distance away from its previous location. The store used to be located at 2467 Route 9, and it's now on the other side of the roundabout at 2465 Route 9 next to Trustco Bank.
WNYT
Albany hosts post office job fair
The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair, as we approach the busy holiday season. A job fair was held today at the Albany General Mail Facility on Karner Rd. The postal service is looking to fill immediate openings for plenty of positions. Applicants must be 18 or older, and must pass a drug screening along with a background check.
WNYT
Solutions sought to quiet loud trains
A local lawmaker is taking noise complaints up to the federal level – saying trains passing through Schenectady and Montgomery Counties are too loud. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara wrote a letter to the department of transportation, asking them to find a solution to lower the noise – especially overnight. He says neighbors in the Village of Fort Plain and the Town of Rotterdam have had enough.
WNYT
Northway exit in Latham closed for construction
Exit 6 on the Northway in Latham will be shut down this weekend for a new construction project. According to the Department of Transportation, the $1.4 million project will make it safer for drivers connecting from Troy Schenectady Road. The ramp from westbound Route 2 to the Northway north was...
WNYT
New salon opens on Saratoga Lake
Shear Gold Salon is now open in Saratoga Springs. Owner Sydney Reichart says it offers a variety of services depending on your beauty needs. Reichart and her team recently celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. Reichart says she wants her customers to enjoy their experience,...
WNYT
Central Warehouse owner misses more deadlines to repair the eyesore
As time goes by, more problems arise with Albany’s most notorious eyesore: the central warehouse. The owner, Evan Blum, has missed another deadline to make repairs to the building. He was supposed to get a qualified, licensed engineer to inspect the structural condition of the building, but the city’s...
Mechanicville Police unveil drug drop-off kiosk
The Mechanicville Police Department has added a secure drop-off kiosk for unwanted and unused medication to their headquarters, located at 36 North Main Street.
Kerosene in short supply as winter looms around the corner
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Although its popularity has waned over the years, kerosene is still used to heat homes and businesses. But, according to Kerry Hoenig, operations manager at Family Danz Heating and Cooling in Albany, it’s hard to come by as of late and something you will not find their trucks carrying. “It’s priced […]
NY could be the sixth state to allow composting human remains
Albany, N.Y. — Wes Dingman, a former physician who once learned human anatomy through donated bodies, wants to return the favor. He and his wife plan to gift their remains to a medical school when they die. After that? The 90-year-old Queensbury resident wants to be compressed into hundreds...
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
cstoredecisions.com
Stewart’s Shops Site Reopens After Fire
The Stewart’s Shop in Amsterdam, N.Y., has finally reopened its doors after being closed due to a fire. The new shop features customers’ favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of produce, grocery items and easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with premium non-ethanol gas and diesel.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Troy Waterfront Farmers Market moves indoors November 5
The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market will head indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, November 5, after spending the summer on the streets of downtown Troy.
WRGB
Albany eyesore owner responds to City moving forward to secure state funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The city of Albany is turning to NY's restore New York program for help funding the revitalization of the Central Warehouse. CBS 6's Kalani Aaron went to City Hall to speak with Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan about this process, and to the current owner of the Central Warehouse about why no repairs have been made in the years before or after the pandemic, he claims forced him to halt repairs to the warehouse.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
Warren County sees three COVID deaths in last week
On Friday, Warren County Health Services put out a COVID-19 update. Although vaccines are prevalent and many feel safer than ever to resume pre-pandemic life, the numbers show that it hasn't gone away. This week, three county residents died of illness stemming from coronavirus infection.
Schenectady man accused of stealing motor bikes
A Schenectady man is on probation after he allegedly broke into a barn in Berne and stole three motorbikes worth more than $7,000.
WRGB
Three accused of stealing cannabis plants from licensed farm in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Department says they have arrested three people, accused of stealing cannabis plants. Stephen R. Clark Sr, 41, Tyler J. Clark, 26, and Carl M. Carpenter, 26, are accused of stealing cannabis plants from a licensed farm, Adirondack Hemp Farms, LLC,. All...
