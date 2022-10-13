All planned and plotted by the Dems, that’s why Pelosi ignored the call for police backup WHEN ARE PEOPLE GOING TO REALIZE THIS game Dems play and howLow they go🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
The Psychological aspect here is the fact the Democratic part has destroyed this country and this mid term they have nothing to run on. So they are distracting by making a bigger deal over this than needed. While most just walked around taking photos there were a few bad actors that may not even have been trump supporters that should be charged with distraction of property. Look these idiots were not going to overthrow control of a trash truck let alone the government.The real crime was the woman that was shot on video that posed no threat that the guard was never held responsible for. Also the Democrats if they are going to charge these folks should go often the sham BLM folks who burned businesses and even a federal court house and police station. These Democratic cities are being racked with crime yet today that is going in prosecuted. During the President elections they like to cry Putin in false charges of Russian interference but they got caught.
Has anyone's ever thought that Trump was not thinking about himself but the average citizen. He was showing people they can beat the DC swamp people . if they stand together it can be done and that's what the left fears people thinking for them self.
Comments / 89