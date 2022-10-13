ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Larry Major
2d ago

All planned and plotted by the Dems, that’s why Pelosi ignored the call for police backup WHEN ARE PEOPLE GOING TO REALIZE THIS game Dems play and howLow they go🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

The Psychological aspect here is the fact the Democratic part has destroyed this country and this mid term they have nothing to run on. So they are distracting by making a bigger deal over this than needed. While most just walked around taking photos there were a few bad actors that may not even have been trump supporters that should be charged with distraction of property. Look these idiots were not going to overthrow control of a trash truck let alone the government.The real crime was the woman that was shot on video that posed no threat that the guard was never held responsible for. Also the Democrats if they are going to charge these folks should go often the sham BLM folks who burned businesses and even a federal court house and police station. These Democratic cities are being racked with crime yet today that is going in prosecuted. During the President elections they like to cry Putin in false charges of Russian interference but they got caught.

Mark Landry
3d ago

Has anyone's ever thought that Trump was not thinking about himself but the average citizen. He was showing people they can beat the DC swamp people . if they stand together it can be done and that's what the left fears people thinking for them self.

Law & Crime

‘Scare the Hell Out of Them … Should Do the Trick’: Oath Keepers Jurors Shown Planning, Recruiting Messages from Florida Leader Ahead of Jan. 6

Jurors in the high-profile case against Oath Keepers members charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the siege at the U.S. Capitol saw messages from the group’s Florida leader on Thursday, as prosecutors sought to support the theory that top leadership recruited and prepared for violence in Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6.
CNN

Opinion: The biggest mystery after the dramatic January 6 revelations

Julian Zelizer writes that Thursday's January 6 committee hearing broke new ground with two key moments -- the uninamous vote to subpeona former President Donald Trump and the never-before-seen footage of legislators calling for help during the riot. The question is whether we, as a nation, act on this information and demand accountability
Business Insider

To cope with Trump's erratic behavior, his chief of staff secretly bought a book written by mental health experts who scrutinized Trump's decisions: book

Trump's former chief of staff consulted a book to help him cope with the former president's erratic behavior. The book features examinations of Trump's behavior from 27 mental health professionals. John Kelly used the book "to understand the president's particular psychoses," an upcoming book says. Trump's former chief of staff...
Business Insider

Mike Pence says his relationship with Trump 'broke down' after the election and describes facing down the president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results in new autobiography

Former Vice President Mike Pence dumps on Donald Trump for stoking Jan. 6 in his new book. Pence notes how Trump "pressured him to overturn the election" and rioters yelled "Hang Mike Pence!" Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have praised Pence for bucking Trump's election fraud scheme. Former...
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
