You've heard of butter boards, now it's time to try a loaded baked potato skin board

A better name for this feature might be “potato skins elevated”. Or “next level skins”. Or “beyond the butter board ”. Whatever you decide to call it, I’m reasonably confident this recipe will forever change the way you make and eat potato skins .

If you’ve been online (or awake) recently, you've no doubt become aware of the butter boards trend, a riff on the classic charcuterie board that features softened butter and an assortment of toppings. Do a “butter board” search and you’ll find everything from savory boards with softened cheese, to sweet dessert boards slathered with frosting.

I took a little culinary license with this one, and I’m glad I did. The cream cheese is tangy, the satiny cheese sauce is snappy, the bacon is smoky and the chives add a burst of color and sweet onion flavor. Plunge crisp, oven-roasted potato wedges into these layers and you've got one spectacular board.

This version is much healthier than its deep-fried, happy hour cousin, but still offers everything you love about potato skins. Better yet? It’s ready in minutes.

Start with simply perfect potato wedges

Even though the loaded cream cheese is the star of the show, don’t forget the potatoes.

Use any potato variety you want — Russet, Yukon or red — and season them generously.

I use olive oil, onion powder, salt and black pepper to great effect. There’s just enough onion flavor to compliment the elements of the board, and the olive oil sheen guarantees golden brown, crispy skin and tender flesh.

Want some extra flavor? Roast your bacon with the potatoes. Since this recipe calls for crispy cooked bacaon, take advantage of your hot oven. Arrange the bacon strips on a parchment or foil lined baking sheet and bake in the 400 F oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until the bacon is chewy-crisp.

Loaded potato boards are the new butter boards. Robin Miller

Use high quality toppings

Use your favorite bacon, strips that come from a pig, turkey or even a soy product. It doesn’t matter whatsoever. The addition is just meant to add some salt and smoke. Remember, it’s your board, make it your way.

That goes for the use of low-fat ingredients as well. I used full-fat ingredients, and I think that’s the best option. Whole milk products are simply richer and creamier than their low-fat and fat-free comrades. That said, you can use light cream cheese and light sour cream, if preferred. But avoid fat-free products as the texture and flavor aren’t the same.

Explore different toppings. I kept things simple and used traditional potato skin accoutrements. But don't be afraid to add what you want on top of, or in place of, my suggestions! Use red onions (raw or fried) instead of chives, sprinkle the board with crumbled blue cheese, or serve buffalo sauce or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Layer your potato skin board with cream cheese, sour cream and homemade cheese sauce. Robin Miller

Whatever you do, don't skip the homemade cheese sauce

Make the cheese sauce, even if you’re feeling lazy. This rich cheddar sauce is warm, smooth and sharp. It elevates the board and marries the elements found in traditional potato skins. Plus, it’s made with very few ingredients and ready in just 5 minutes. You won't regret it.

Recipe: Ultimate loaded potato skin board

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients:

For the potatoes:

1 ¼ pounds potatoes, scrubbed clean and cut into wedges (I used Yukon Gold)

1 tablespoon olive oil

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

For the cheese sauce:

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

¾ cup half-and-half or milk

⅔ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the board:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

⅓cup sour cream

4-6 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and crumbled

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes and olive oil and toss to coat. Add the onion powder, salt and black pepper and toss to coat. Transfer the potatoes to the prepared pan and spread out in a single layer. Roast for 25 minutes or until golden brown and tender. Meanwhile, to make the sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. When the butter is bubbly, whisk in flour. Cook for 1 minute or until the flour is golden, whisking constantly. Gradually whisk in the half-and-half and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the sauce is thick and bubbly. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in cheese, one handful at a time. Stir until the sauce is smooth, creamy and thick. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. To make the board, spread softened cream cheese out on a wooden board or serving platter. Spoon the cheese sauce over top and add dollops of sour cream. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon and chives. Serve the roasted potato wedges on the side.

