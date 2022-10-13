ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Cheyenne man pleads guilty to auto burglary and reduced joyriding charge

CASPER, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident pleaded guilty to auto burglary and joyriding in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. The latter charge, formally known as unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, was reduced from felony auto theft after his attorney argued his client had never intended to keep the stolen Volkswagen Jetta or permanently deprive the owner of its use.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Oct., 14. The Honorable Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Jared Holbrook represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies

The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department

CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses

A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
GILLETTE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life

A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
DOUGLAS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Police Donating Unclaimed Bicycles to Community Children

Every kid deserves a bicycle. Every kid deserves the feeling of freedom, the feeling of flying when riding a bike down a steep hill. Every kid deserve to be able to pretend that they're Batman, or Ghost Rider or, at the very least, their weird uncle that goes to Sturgis every year and always brings back a present.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona School Board Interviews: Porambo and Studer

This is the third article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Joseph Porambo, who has been a restaurant manager for a few decades and is a grandfather of two kids that have recently entered public school, said he's worried about the safety of students and the curriculum being taught.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County High School on lockout after report of guns; two students in custody on Thursday

UPDATE: NCSD said at 12:19 p.m. Thursday the heightened awareness statuses at NCHS, Dean Morgan and Park Elemenatary have been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed. UPDATE: NCSD said at 11:24 a.m. Thursday that no guns were found after the report on Thursday. A third student has also been identified in possible connection with the initial report, NCSD said. More details are available in this article.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

