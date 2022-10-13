Read full article on original website
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
HUF Embraces Winter With Holiday 2022 Collection
Since the year began, HUF has been celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a series of collections and drops that pay homage to both founder Keith Hufnagel and the brand’s streetwear history. Now, the Los Angeles-based brand has unveiled its Holiday 2022 collection – closing out the year and its anniversary celebrations.
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike bomber and more outerwear options, HBX Archives is back with yet another plethora of apparel items for week 91. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Jewelry Designer Jury Kawamura Brings His EYEFUNNY Label Into Web3
Tokyo-based jewelry label EYEFUNNY is looking to enter the realm of Web3 through a limited edition NFT offering, designed by the brand’s founder Jury Kawamura. Established in 2005, the label quickly grew to garner the attention of a global audience and is known for its iconic diamond-encrusted smiley face motif. Kawamura’s jewelry has also become extremely popular among celebrities, with clientele ranging from names like J Balvin to Marc Jacobs.
The North Face and KAWS Ready Second Collaboration
Following the drop of an expansive collaboration at the top of the year, The North Face and KAWS have come together once again for another team-up. Centered around celebrated styles, the celebrated American artist offers his latest reimagination of functional wares and accessories with his disruptive visual style. The second...
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
Elevate Your Bag Collection With HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Backpack
Whether it be sculptural tops and jackets or minimal pants, Issey Miyaki’s work is known for its exaltation of pleated perfection. But in its creative signature, pleats are not limited to just runway or ready-to-wear garments. They can elevate bags as well, which is proven by HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKI’s Arc Bag.
Dime and Kanuk Join Forces to Deliver Winter Ready Capsule Collection
Montréal-based brands Dime and Kanuk have joined forces to launch an all-new capsule collection that celebrates both brands’ Canadian heritage, all while gearing up for the cold wintery months. The Dime x Kanuk collection features a selection of unique ready-to-wear and outerwear pieces fit for the chillier weather.
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
Salehe Bembury Teases Clarks Lugger Collaboration
Salehe Bembury has teased what appears to be a special-edition Lugger in collaboration with Clarks. The project marks Bembury’s first time working with the British shoe manufacturer, adding to Bembury’s long list of collaborative footwear partners which include Anta, Vans, New Balance, and Crocs. With the seasonal changes...
Nick Holiday Just Wants To Build His World
From stealing hoodies in St. Louis to traveling the world with bags of self-designed tour merch, Nick Holiday has always loved clothes and as BROCKHAMPTON’s stylist, you have to be pretty good at it. For the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we caught up with streetwear-oriented creative to learn just how it all came together.
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
Aplasticplant Presents First Pop-Up at SVRN's Newly Renovated Chicago Store
Having just released his first collegiate collection a year ago, archive page aplasticplant now hosts his first physical activation at SVRN, a newly-renovated luxury retailer in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. Building upon APP’s slogan, “when you feel useless just remember you breathe out carbon dioxide for plants,” the store interiors are decorated with an abundance of flowers, both dry and living, which provide a stark contrast to the concrete and dark volcanic stone makeup of SVRN’s interiors.
Raf Simons SS23 Looked Beyond the Obvious
Raf Simons has made his London debut. Yes, it might have taken some time for the lauded Belgian designer to finally come to the U.K., following a London Fashion Week SS23 postponement per The Queen’s passing, but fear not: Simons has made up for it, and some. Taking to...
JSP Links With Padmore & Barnes for Vibrant Split-Colored P404s
JSP last teamed up with Padmore & Barnes through the JSPoets initiative — a collaboration between JSP and Poets — in September 2021 and now they’re running it back solo dolo by working directly with Padmore & Barnes on two vibrant, split-colored P404s. Dubbed “Campari” and “Pistachio,” each new colorway is inspired by the bright and bold tones on the cover of Ghostface Killah’s classic 1996 album Ironman, one of JSP founder Jimmy Gorecki’s favorite hip-hop albums.
Adsum Gears Up for Colder Climates With Its Newest "Fall Ball" Collection
Halloween is just around the corner, the leaves are gradually starting to shift in color and various brands within the streetwear space are starting to roll out their new fall collections. Next up on the agenda for the fashion world is New York-based label Adsum which has just revealed and dropped its newest “Fall Ball” capsule. Newly-unveiled lookbook images show off each apparel and accessory item while an Adsum-branded charter bus is parked out in the background to stress its playful, school-esque motif.
Official Images of the New Balance 990v6 "Grey"
After 40 years of releases, the New Balance 990 has seen a variety of looks. Last year, we dove into the history of the classic style and its evolution from the v1 to the upcoming v6. The sneaker was first updated in 1998 and most recently upgraded to the v5 in 2019. Now, New Balance looks to finally be presenting the new v6, with the already teased “Grey” colorway on its way to shelves.
Timberland Brings Back the Classic 8-Inch Waterproof Super Boot (AKA the "40 Below" Boot)
The Timberland boot lineup is rugged from top to bottom, but its most stout model is the 8-inch Waterproof Super Boot, also known as the “40 Below” boot to many Timb heads. One of Timberland’s most storied models alongside other classics like the 6-Inch and the Euro Hiker, the Super Boot rarely re-releases and when it does it’s typically gobbled up quickly. Now, however, Timberland has announced that they’ll be bringing the Super Boot back in limited quantities for the latest installment of their Timberland Stoop activation series in New York City.
The NFL and Fine Artist CHITO Drop an Exclusive Merch Collection for FW22
As part of the National Football League’s celebration of diversity and Latino heritage, the league has partnered with Mexican-American fine artist CHITO for an exclusive merch collection that expands on the league’s ongoing “Por La Cultura” (For the Culture) initiative. The collaboration features two limited-edition Mitchell...
