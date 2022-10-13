Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
New Hampshire blanks in-state rival Dartmouth 14-0
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer accounted for both of the game’s touchdowns, the New Hampshire defense pitched a shutout and the Wildcats won the Granite Bowl, defeating Dartmouth 14-0. Brosmer hit Brian Espanet with a 2-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter and ran 8 yards for a score with 29 seconds left in the first half. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards. Isaac Seide added 127 yards rushing on 26 carries for New Hampshire. The Wildcats prevailed in a matchup of New Hampshire’s FCS No. 25 run defense and Dartmouth’s No. 11 rushing offense. Dartmouth managed 58 yards on the ground.
kion546.com
Abel’s 3 TD runs lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Drake 26-14
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gabriel Abel ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns as St. Thomas (Minn.) won its 35th straight regular-season game at home in beating winless Drake 26-14. Abel had a 6-yard scoring run and a 1-yarder in the first half, and his 5-yard touchdown capped the scoring early in the fourth quarter. Cade Sexauer was 15-of-25 passing and threw a touchdown pass for the Tommies (5-1, 3-0 Pioneer League). Ian Corwin completed 17 of 36 passes for 184 yards for Drake (0-7, 0-4).
kion546.com
Williams hits for 3 TDs in Campbell’s rout of Robert Morris
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw three touchdown passes and Campbell rode a 27-point second quarter to a 41-10 victory over Robert Morris. The Fighting Camels’ second-quarter explosion came on two TD passes by Williams, a 34-yard run by Lamagea McDowell and a couple of Caleb Dowden field goals. Robert Morris led 10-7 after wide receiver Jamal Hill hit Parker Fetterman with a 64-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The play accounted for roughly 1/3 of the Colonials’ 188 total yards. Williams completed 26 of 35 passes for 249 yards and Chad Mascoe added 5 completions in 8 attempts for 78 yards with a touchdown for a team total of 327 yards.
Comments / 0