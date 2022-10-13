ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Troy Aikman considers whether Cowboys should stick with Cooper Rush even when Dak Prescott returns

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

At the moment, there's no quarterback controversy in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said veteran Dak Prescott will reclaim the starting job once he's able to grip a football properly in his recovery from the broken thumb he suffered five weeks ago.

However, Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman doesn't think the decision is that simple.

Dallas has won its last four games with backup Cooper Rush running the offense. And if Rush could lead the Cowboys to a victory over the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Aikman said, "You start asking the question, 'Do we put Dak back in?'

"Considering what they've been able to do and how they've been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXrc3_0iXj0tCp00
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out during a practice at the team's training facility in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday. Tony Gutierrez, AP

Aikman made the comments during his weekly radio appearance on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas.

"I went through this back in 1991, when Steve Beuerlein came in and won the last five games of the regular season and I was ready to play," Aikman recalled. "Jimmy stayed with Steve in the postseason and I wasn't happy about it."

Long-term though, AIkman said there's no question who the starter should be.

"Dak is the quarterback of this franchise. I love the guy. And they're better with Dak at quarterback, but the team is playing good football right now."

Frisco, TX
